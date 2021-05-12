JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville scored five unanswered runs to rally for a 5-3 victory over visiting Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates plated a single run in the second and two in the third to take an early 3-0 lead. The Red Devils, however, responded with two in the fourth and two in the fifth before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Six different players had hits for Jeff. Included among those was Hannah Hackworth, who doubled and drove in a run while also scoring one.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle for the Red Devils. The sophomore allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out two in a complete-game effort.
BRAVES TOP MUSTANGS
BORDEN — Host Borden scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
New Washington 001 101 1 — 4
Borden 000 001 4 — 5
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Liberty Griffin. 2B — Shelbie Baird (NW).
