JEFFERSONVILLE — A seven-run second propelled Jeffersonville to a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting Providence on Monday evening.
The Pioneers took the early lead, tallying twice in the top of the first. But it was all Red Devils after that. The hosts scored once in the first, seven times in the second then twice in the third and fifth frames to end the game early.
Seniors Hannah Hackworth and Elliot Mays led Jeff's offensive onslaught. Hackworth went 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while scoring four times. Mays was 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs while scoring once.
Also for the Devils, Emma Eaton drove in a pair of runs while Bailey Shafer scored twice.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Ally Young. The freshman allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four in the complete-game effort.
Kate Weber paced Providence at the plate. She went 2-for-3 while stealing a base and scoring a run.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action this afternoon.
The Red Devils (5-3) are slated to visit Madison at 5:30 p.m. while the Pioneers (1-7) are scheduled to host South Central at the same time.
JEFFERSONVILLE 12, PROVIDENCE 2
Providence 200 00 — 2 5 1
Jeffersonville 172 02 — 12 10 2
W — Ally Young. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Bella Leasor (P), Elliot Mays (J) 2, Emma Eaton (J). Records — Providence 1-7, Jeffersonville 5-3.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek scored in every inning except the fourth en route to a 11-2 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday afternoon.
The Dragons pounded out 14 hits in the victory. Izzy Sad led the way with three while Jazzy Calloway, Audra Gibson, Reese Decker and Aislyn Vormbrock added two apiece.
Hallie Foley picked up the victory in the circle to improve to 6-2 on the season.
"We started slow, but scored in every inning except the fourth," Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. "Hallie struggled with some control issues early with the rain, but settled in just fine. Charlestown had a great hire in Coach Witten. They will continue to get better every year."
