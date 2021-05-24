NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central held off the host Panthers for a 5-4 win in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional on Monday evening.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the second inning and three in the third before the Panthers plated three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Floyd Central held Jennings scoreless over the final two innings, though, to earn the victory.
Six different players had hits for the Highlanders. Macy Wilkens led the way with a double and three RBIs while Riley Chumbley drove in two runs and Kendall Brown scored twice.
In the circle, Erica McCullough earned the win. She allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out two over 3 1/3 innings. Emory Waterbury allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three over the final 3 2/3 innings to earn the save.
The Highlanders (20-10) will face Seymour (12-8), which downed Jeffersonville 9-4 in Monday's second game, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the sectional semifinals.
Monday night's second game was scoreless until the Owls tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Red Devils responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.
Jeff's lead was short-lived, though.
Seymour scored six runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth before the Red Devils tallied once in the seventh.
Baylee Clarke and Danielle Monroe had two hits apiece to lead Jeff while Elliot Mays hit a home run.
Seventh-ranked Bedford North Lawrence (25-4) will take on New Albany (13-10) at 7:30 p.m in Tuesday night's second semi. The final is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Monday's Game 1
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
Floyd Central 023 000 0 — 5 6 1
Jennings County 000 310 0 — 4 5
W — Erica McCullough. SV — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Macy Wilkens (FC).
Game 2 (Monday): Seymour 9, Jeffersonville 4
Game 3 (Tuesday): Floyd Central (20-10) vs. Seymour (12-8), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Tuesday): Bedford NL (25-4) vs. New Albany (13-10), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Thursday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
WOLFPACK, BLUE JACKETS ADVANCE
CLARKSVILLE — Crawford County and Mitchell moved into the Class 2A Clarksville Sectional semifinals with wins Monday.
The Wolfpack downed Eastern 10-1 in the first game while the Bluejackets beat the host Generals 13-2 in the second contest.
Crawford County (3-10) will take on Mitchell (15-11) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first semi before Providence (8-15) faces Paoli (5-9) at around 6:30 p.m. in the second one. The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS 2A CLARKSVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Crawford County 10, Eastern 1
Game 2 (Monday): Mitchell 13, Clarksville 2
Game 3 (Tuesday): Crawford County (3-10) vs. Mitchell (15-11), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Tuesday): Providence (8-15) vs. Paoli (5-9), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Thursday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
MUSTANGS TOP HILLTOPPERS
HENRYVILLE — An eight-run second inning helped propel New Washington to a 14-3 five-inning victory over Shawe Memorial in the first round of the Class A Henryville Sectional on Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs tallied two runs in the first frame before erupting for eight. They added one in the third and three in the fourth.
With the win New Washington (9-7) advances to take on Rock Creek at 5:30 p.m. in Wednesday's sectional semifinal.
Trinity Lutheran (10-11) will face the host Hornets (8-8) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first semi.
The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.
CLASS A HENRYVILLE SECTIONAL
Monday's Game 1
NEW WASHINGTON 14, SHAWE MEMORIAL 3
New Washington 281 30 — 14 9 0
Shawe Memorial 002 01 — 3 5 3
Game 2 (Tuesday): Trinity Lutheran (10-11) at Henryville (8-8), 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Wednesday): New Washington (9-7) vs. Rock Creek (0-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Friday): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.
