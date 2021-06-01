SOFTBALL: Senators sting Hornets

CAMPBELLSBURG — Henryville’s season came to a screeching halt Tuesday night as host West Washington topped the Hornets 10-0 in six innings in a Class A regional championship game.
The Senators, who won their fourth regional title since 2012, advance to face fifth-ranked Loogootee (14-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the North Daviess Semistate.
Tuesday evening, West Washington tallied three runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
That was more than enough offense for Senators’ pitcher Gracie Ables, who came into the game with a state-best 322 strikeouts. The 5-foot-9 senior, who has signed with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, yielded only one hit while striking out 13, including the first seven Henryville hitters.
“She’s good, but we should’ve put the ball in play more than we did,” said Hornets head coach Amanda Raine, whose team previously lost 3-1 to West Wash on May 17. “It was a rough game for us. It was definitely not one of our best games.”
The 15th-ranked Senators (21-9), who won last week’s Lanesville Sectional, got off to a fast start.
In the bottom of the first inning, Destiney Neafus drew a walk and Elliot Nance reached on a bunt single before Ables helped her own cause with a two-RBI triple to the right-field corner.
Alandra Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to score Ables and give West Washington a 3-0 lead.
“I told the team, ‘If we can get some run support, good things will happen,’” Senators coach Chris Long said.
West Washington tallied twice more in the third and once more in the fourth, when Johnson scored Nance with an RBI-double to left field.
Henryville’s biggest threat came in the top of the sixth inning, when the Hornets loaded the bases with two outs thanks to a couple of miscues by the Senators and a walk to Peyton Steward.
The Hornets, however, came up empty as Larissa Smith popped out.
In the bottom of the inning, Johnson, playing just her second game in the clean-up spot, crushed a walk-off grand slam to left field.
Johnson has three homers this season. Two have come against Henryville.
The Hornets, who won their ninth sectional title last week, finished the season 16-12.
“Overall I’m pretty happy with the season, but you always want a little more,” Raine said.
Henryville says goodbye to seniors Riley Nunn, Dilyn Roberts, Annie Spicer and Smith.
.
CLASS A REGIONAL
Tuesday at Campbellsburg
WEST WASHINGTON 10, HENRYVILLE 0
Henryville 000 000 — 0 1 4
W. Washington 302 104 — 10 10 3
W — Gracie Ables. L — Jensen Smith. 2B — Alandra Johnson (WW). 3B — Ables (WW). HR — Johnson (WW). Records — Henryville 16-12, West Washington 21-9.