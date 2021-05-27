NORTH VERNON — Sometimes the opposing pitcher has the upper hand. That was the case Thursday.
Bedford North Lawrence’s Annie Waggoner kept Floyd Central in check most of the night, allowing just two hits, in the Stars’ 4-1 win in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional final.
Eighth-ranked BNL (27-4) will host the Evansville North Sectional champion in Tuesday’s one-game regional.
Against the Highlanders, Waggoner (19-1) had a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Floyd sophomore Taylor Chumbley ended that, though, when she blasted a home run deep over the left-field fence. Kendall Brown followed with a double, but Macy Wilkens flied out to end the rally.
“It’s really important for me to stay up. But I think a lot of us got down in such a bad way,” Chumbley said. “We did continue to fight, but in the end we just have to stay up. We can’t get down one single bit.”
Waggoner struck out five and walked two. She retired nine in a row until Chumbley’s blast — her ninth of the season.
“She was spinning the ball and had a really high outside pitch,” Chumbley said. “Her changeup was wicked. She threw the changeup every time on two strikes.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when BNL loaded the bases. Maddy Bennett, who had two hits, singled to centerfield to score Lauryn Anderson for a 1-0 Stars lead.
After back-to-back errors in the fifth by the Highlanders, Bennett followed with another RBI-single to center to score Stone. One out later Haley Deckard doubled to left, scoring Bennett and Braxton McCauley, for a 4-0 lead. Deckard had three hits.
“She’s a great pitcher,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said of Waggoner. “We had an approach to come in and hit some ground balls, but she just kept popping us up.”
Floyd Central (21-11) entered the game with a team batting average of .361 and a school-record 58 home runs.
“With our offense I think we can win any game. At the end of the day they just made more defensive plays than we did,” he said.
For BNL, it was the fifth sectional title in the 21 years for coach Brad Gilbert.
“I thought our kids hit the ball well,” he said. “We had some balls hit hard that were outs. (Floyd starter Erica) McCullough was moving the ball around.”
Gilbert had nothing but praise for the Highlanders.
“We’ve had some great battles between us. They are a class act,” he added. “They bring out the competitive spirit in us. I’m sure we bring it out in them.”
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
BEDFORD NL 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Bedford NL 001 030 0 — 4 11 1
Floyd Central 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
WP — Annie Waggoner (19-1). LP — Erika McCullough (10-7). 2B —Aliza Jewell (BNL), Haley Deckard (BNL) 2, Kendall Brown (FC). HR — Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — BNL 27-4, Floyd Central 21-11.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Floyd Central 5, Jennings County 4
Game 2 (Monday): Seymour 9, Jeffersonville 4
Game 3 (Tuesday): Floyd Central 6, Seymour 4
Game 4 (Tuesday): Bedford NL 12, New Albany 3
Game 5 (Thursday): Bedford NL 4, Floyd Central 1
