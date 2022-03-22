SOFTBALL: Twelve players to watch this season

The softball season officially began across the state Tuesday, although none of our local teams were in action.
Floyd Central is scheduled to start its 2022 campaign this evening, weather permitting, while other area schools get going this weekend and more next week.
With that in mind, here are 12 players to watch this season.
KENDALL BROWN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior outfielder is coming off an outstanding junior season. She hit .452 with 12 doubles, two triples and a single-season, program-record 13 home runs while driving in 41 runs for the Highlanders. Additionally, she scored 37 runs and stole 14 bases en route to earning first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference and second-team All-State honors. Brown has committed to IU Southeast.
RILEY CHUMBLEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior infielder hit .366 with five doubles, two triples and six home runs while driving in 23 as a junior. Additionally, she scored 31 runs and stole 15 bases for the Highlanders. Chumbley has signed with Western Michigan University.
TAYLOR CHUMBLEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior infielder/outfielder is coming off a very solid sophomore season. She batted a team-best .472 while recording 34 hits, including 10 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. Chumbley also drove in 25 and scored 24 times.
MACY FERRELL, SILVER CREEK
The junior first baseman had a super sophomore season. She topped the team in batting average (.430), home runs (10) and RBIs (40) while stealing seven bases and scoring 30 runs en route to earning first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference honors.
KYLIE FRANKS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior infielder hit .406 as a sophomore while topping the team in doubles (13) and tying for first in runs scored (37). Franks was also second on the squad in hits (43) and stolen bases (21) while ranking third in RBIs (29). She committed to Purdue in November.
SAVANNAH GAITHER, CHARLESTOWN
The senior pitcher/utilityplayer had a very good junior campaign for the Pirates. At the plate, she hit .430 while topping the team in RBIs (24), doubles (10) and home runs (two) en route to earning All-MSC honors. Additionally, Gaither ranked second on the squad in hits (37), runs scored (21) and stolen bases (18). In the circle, she went 6-11 with a 3.44 earned-run average. In 114 innings pitched, Gaither allowed 94 runs (56 earned) on 116 hits while walking 37 and striking out 117.
HANNAH HACKWORTH, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior shortstop/pitcher had a strong junior season for the Red Devils. She batted .346 while topping the team in hits (28), doubles (six), RBIs (16) and runs scored (16) on the way to earning All-HHC honors. She also tied for first in home runs (two). Defensively, she topped the team in assists (46) and in the circle she went 0-1 with one save. Hackworth has signed with John A. Logan College in Illinois.
BROOKLYNN NOLOT, PROVIDENCE
The senior infielder batted a team-best .397 while also topping the Pioneers in hits (29), doubles (six), triples (three) and runs scored (28) as a junior. She also was second on the squad with 16 stolen bases. Nolot has signed with Spalding University.
CHEYENNE PALMER, NEW ALBANY
The junior pitcher/infielder/outfielder batted .352, had a .446 on-base percentage and a .648 slugging percentage while hitting a team-best four home runs as a sophomore. In the circle, she posted a 3.36 earned-run average and a .217 batting-average against. In 58 1/3 innings pitched, she allowed 38 runs (28 earned) on 51 hits while striking out 68.
EMILY SCHOTTELKOTTE, BORDEN
The sophomore left-handed pitcher had a fabulous freshman season in the circle. She posted a 2.89 ERA while allowing opposing hitters to bat just .173 against her. In 131 innings, she allowed 102 runs (54 earned) on 108 hits while walking 51 and striking out 218 en route to earning All-Southern Athletic Conference honors. At the plate, she hit .246 with three doubles, a triple and nine RBIs.
ADDISON SMITH, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore catcher/utilityplayer is coming off an outstanding freshman campaign. She batted .488 while pacing the Pirates in hits (40), runs scored (24) and stolen bases (19) and tying for first in triples (two). She also tallied 12 RBIs and seven doubles on her way to garnering All-MSC honors.
PEYTON STEWARD, HENRYVILLE
The sophomore pitcher/utilityplayer had a strong freshman season for the Hornets. She batted .346 with eight doubles while driving in 15 runs and scoring 18 for Henryville, which captured its ninth sectional title.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
New Washington senior Izzy Balderas; New Albany junior Ava Brewer; Jeffersonville senior Abby Chandler; Borden junior Emily Cissell; Silver Creek sophomore Reese Decker; Floyd Central sophomore Peyton Drummond; Charlestown sophomore Kyley Fetz; Silver Creek junior Hallie Foley; Borden sophomore Grace Gentry; Silver Creek senior Jordyn Hall; New Washington senior Eryn Helton; Jeffersonville senior Elliot Mays; Jeffersonville senior Katie Monroe; New Albany junior Reese Raymond; Silver Creek junior Carsyn Sidebottom; Floyd Central junior Emory Waterbury; Providence junior Kate Weber.