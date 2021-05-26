SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek was unable to take advantage of its limited opportunities as host Scottsburg downed the Dragons 5-1 Wednesday evening in the semifinals of the Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional.
Facing Michigan State-bound Ashley Martin, the Warriorettes ace, the Dragons had their chances, but poor execution in those key moments doomed Creek.
The Dragons, the reigning sectional champs, got off to a good start.
With one out in the top of the first, junior Jordyn Hall singled up the middle before stealing second. She scored moments later when Macy Ferrell, the hero of Creek’s first-round win over Corydon Central, singled Hall home.
With Ferrell at second and Reese Decker at the plate, a passed ball sent Ferrell to third base. Decker then walked and stole second, giving the Dragons two baserunners in scoring position.
It looked as if Silver Creek was rolling and Martin was reeling, but the Scottsburg senior settled down. She struck out the side, stranding two Dragons in scoring position.
Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first, Creek starter Megan Ekart gave up three hits and the Dragons’ defense made two errors as the Warriorettes pushed three runs across. Scottsburg wouldn’t relinquish the lead.
“We’ve struggled this year — defensively at times, and we’ve struggled offensively,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “We’ve been very streaky all year, offensively and defensively, and it just caught us at the wrong time.”
Martin’s home run over the centerfield fence highlighted the Scottsburg second inning, and made it 4-1.
Another Creek miscue helped the Warriorettes score one more run in the third to account the final margin.
Sophomore Hallie Foley, who relieved Ekart in the third, held Scottsburg to one hit while striking out five in 3 and 2/3 innings. However, the Dragons’ lack of offense kept them from mounting a comeback.
From the second through the fifth frames Martin held Creek hitless.
The Silver Creek sixth was another matter, though, and it gave the Dragons’ faithful a bit of hope late in the game.
Once again, Hall got it started with a lead-off single. A fielder’s choice, followed by a passed ball, sent Hall to third. There were two outs when Martin walked Aislyn Vormbrock and pinch-hitter Izzy Sad to load the bases.
But, as she had done the entire game, Martin got a strikeout when she needed it to end the threat. She finished with 11 strikeouts and helped the Dragons strand four runners in scoring position.
The Warriorettes (24-3) will face Brownstown Central (14-6) at 6:30 p.m. this evening in the sectional final. The Braves beat North Harrison 5-3 in Wednesday’s second semi.
The loss, meanwhile, ends the Dragons’ season at 18-10.
“We were a very young team this year so there was a learning curve,” Gibson said. “But we’ll come back. No one likes to lose.”
CLASS 3A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Monday): Silver Creek 5, Corydon Central 4
Game 2 (Monday): Scottsburg 12, Salem 2
Game 3 (Tuesday): Brownstown Central 5, Charlestown 2
Game 4 (Tuesday): North Harrison 7, Madison 3
Game 5 (Wednesday): Scottsburg 5, Silver Creek 1
SCOTTSBURG 5, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Scottsburg 311 000 X — 5 6 0
W — Ashley Martin. L — Megan Ekart. HR – Martin (S). Records – Scottsburg 24-3. Silver Creek 18-10.
Game 6 (Wednesday): Brownstown Central 5, North Harrison 3
Game 7 (today): Scottsburg (24-3) vs. Brownstown Central (14-6), 6:30 p.m.
