Taryn Weddle didn’t get a chance to play her senior season. However, that hasn’t stopped the Floyd Central slugger from receiving some big-time recognition.
Weddle has been named the Johnny Bench Award winner in the state of Indiana for 2020, according to the Floyd Central Softball Twitter account.
The annual award is usually based on single-season accomplishments, but this year was by cumulative achievements over the course of a career after seasons across the country were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In only three seasons, Weddle amassed 34 home runs, 139 hits and 124 RBIs. The University of Louisville-signee also compiled a .471 batting average, a .518 on-base percentage, a .949 slugging percentage and a 1.467 OBPS.
“If only I had one more year,” Weddle tweeted, along with a crying face emoji, Wednesday.
Last season she batted .495 while hitting a program-record 18 home runs and driving in 50 runs.
“For this season I had a lot of goals,” Weddle said recently. “I wanted to reach 20 home runs, it’s been my goal since freshman year. But it obviously didn’t happen. Most importantly I wanted to make relationships with our freshmen, the incoming class, and try to teach them the ways of Floyd Central softball, get them ready for the program.”
With no high school season, Weddle spent this spring working out and trying to hone her game.
“I’d go with my dad, because we have a cul-de-sac in our neighborhood, and throw with him,” she said.
The Johnny Bench Award, which was created by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission and dedicated to the Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds catcher, was presented to college baseball’s top NCAA Division I catcher for nearly two decades.
Last year, the award was expanded to include NCAA softball and high school baseball and softball catchers from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The award was also permanently relocated to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
While the Reds Scouting Department provides input on the baseball categories, the awards committee determines each winner with support from local media from each state.
Last year’s Indiana winner was Cathedral’s Grace Lorsung, a Class of 2020 senior who has signed with Indiana University.
