Joe Witten is heading back to high school — coaching, that is.
Witten, who guided Floyd Central to its only IHSAA State Finals appearance, has resigned as the head coach at IU Southeast to take over the same position at Charlestown High School.
"I want to thank IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace, Director of Athletics Joe Glover and the rest of the campus administration for their support during my time as head coach. This was a difficult decision, but this new opportunity at Charlestown High School will allow me to get in the classroom to teach as well as continue my softball coaching career," Witten said in a press release. "To our Grenadier softball student-athletes past and present: thank you for your dedication and commitment to our program. I am so proud to see each of you continuing to be so successful, whether it is on campus as undergraduates or after graduation. I will always cherish my time working at IU Southeast."
Witten, who was the second head coach in program history, went 293-129-1 in nine seasons at IUS. Witten, who is the program's all-time wins leader, captured four regular-season and three conference tournament titles while making six appearances in the national tourney. He was named conference Coach of the Year four times, including this past season, while he and his coaching staff were named the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) Region VI Coaching Staff of the Year in 2019 and 2021.
Last season, Witten guided the Grenadiers to a program-record 48 wins. Additionally, IUS won the River States Conference West Division, reached the RSC Tournament final and the championship game of the NAIA Opening Round Columbia (Mo.) Bracket.
Witten's players were successful in the classroom as well. Each of his squads were named NAIA Scholar Teams, which recognizes those with grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher, and 22 of his players were named NFCA Scholar-Athletes.
Additionally, the Grenadiers placed 47 student-athletes on all-conference teams during his tenure. Four times Witten coached a conference Pitcher of the Year and once a conference Player of the Year.
"I want to thank Coach Witten and his family for their tremendous dedication to the IU Southeast softball program and its student-athletes," Glover said. "He has worked tirelessly to make the softball program a consistent winner on the field and ensured that our student-athletes were great community ambassadors throughout Southern Indiana. He will always be a valued member of our Grenadier family and we look forward to seeing him on campus regularly."
Prior to IUS, Witten spent 10 seasons as the head coach of the Highlanders. During that time he guided Floyd to five Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional championships and one regional title. In 2009 the Highlanders made their lone appearance in the IHSAA State Finals. West Lafayette Harrison beat Floyd Central 5-1 in the state semifinals. That was the last year of the four-team State Finals format.
Witten, who was named District 5 Coach of the Year four times in the Knobs, finished his high school coaching career with a 222-82-4 record for a winning percentage of .721.
Witten replaces out-going coach John Smith at Charlestown. The Pirates haven't won a sectional title since 2014 and only have one regional championship (in 1997) to their credit.
"Not many times are you able to get a coach that is the all-time wins leader at two different institutions. Coach Witten is a transformational teacher and coach and he is a proven winner," Charlestown athletic director Chad Gilbert said. "We are excited to have him as part of our staff and are looking forward to his leadership on the field and in our school. Coach is the type of guy that you could have him coach any sport and you know he will do it the right way and get the absolute best out of our players. We appreciate him taking this challenge and I think coach appreciates what the team and school have to offer. It's just a great fit!"
Meanwhile a national search is underway to find the next IUS head coach, the school said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.