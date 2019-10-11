James "Jim" A. McCartney, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Sellersburg, Indiana on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1932 to the late Harry and Mary McCartney (Walter) in Speed, Indiana. Mr. McCartney honorably served his country in the United States Army during…
Erle L. Whetsell II, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. He worked in quality assurance at Owens-Illinois Glass Containers. Erle was a United States Army Veteran during Vietnam. He was a member of American Legion Post 35, CCCC and West Virginia University Booster Club. Er…
Harold L. Dean, Sr., 82, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd surrounded by his family. Harold was retired from CSX Transportation (formerly L & N Railroad). He was formerly a ScoutMaster of Troop 6, Speed, a Little League Coach and a Firefighter with the Sellersburg Vo…
Joseph Wilburne Martin, 77, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd surrounded by his family. He was born in Evansville, IN and was a retired Punch Press operator for Staubile Machinery & Tool company. He was a member of Morton Memorial United Methodist Church. He was prece…
Electrical provider Duke Energy is requesting an overall rate increase of 17% from customers to cover increases in operating and maintenance costs, as well as capital improvements. If approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, rate increases would come in two phases, 15% in 2020 and another 2% increase in April 2021. The rate hike would raise Duke Energy’s annual operating revenues by $393 million, or an increase of about 15.4%. Duke says the additional revenue will cover infrastructure investments to address a growing customer base and help the company transition to cleaner power and replace / upgrade equipment to reduce power outages. It will also install smart meters for customers. The largest part of the increase will go toward new power lines and substations.
