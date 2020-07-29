Dan “The Man” Jackson was one of 39 Southern Indiana athletes who competed in Special Olympics Indiana’s 2020 Summer Games Sports & Fitness Challenge. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the regular in-person competition and events of the Summer Games were held virtually. The extended at-home challenge, which began June 12 and ended July 25, was an alternative to the Summer Games. It consisted of daily challenges in adapted versions of typical Summer Games events. It featured activities that athletes could do at home, in their neighborhoods, parks or other public areas as allowed while maintaining social-distancing protocols.
Jackson competed in the 1-mile walk, basketball dribbling and basketball shooting.
