Jeffersonville’s Steven Binggeli was one of 39 Southern Indiana athletes who competed in Special Olympics Indiana’s 2020 Summer Games Sports & Fitness Challenge.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the regular in-person competition and events of the Summer Games were held virtually. The extended at-home challenge, which began June 12 and ended July 25, was an alternative to the Summer Games, which annually draw nearly 3,000 athletes and several thousand more coaches, volunteers, Unified partners and supporters to Terre Haute each June for three days of competition in eight Olympic-type sports. It consisted of daily challenges in adapted versions of typical Summer Games events. It featured activities that athletes could do at home, in their neighborhoods, parks or other public areas as allowed while maintaining social-distancing protocols.
Binggeli competed in walking, the 100-meter run, golf, exercising (kayaking) and the 1-mile walk.
