Former New Albany baseball standout, and current University of Louisville pitcher, Tucker Biven is teaming with Floyd County Parks and Recreation to host a youth baseball camp early next month.
The Tucker Biven Baseball Camp, which will be presented by Chick-fil-A Jeffersonville, will take place 1-5 p.m. Oct. 1 at New Albany Little League.
The one-day camp is open to first- through sixth-graders. It will include instruction and drills from Biven, his family and local high school coaches, including New Albany’s Tim Redford and Jeffersonville’s Shayne Stock.
Cost is $50 per participant, who will receive a free camp T-shirt.
The camp is also a Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for Biven.
For more information email parks@floydcounty.in.gov or call 812-948-5360.
MORE DATES SET FOR BROWN-SHANNON SKILLS ACADEMY
New dates have been added for the Wiley Brown-Jim Shannon Skills Academy.
The twice-weekly skills sessions, which are run by the current IU Southeast men’s basketball coach and the former New Albany boys’ basketball coach, are for area boys and girls currently in kindergarten through eighth grades.
The new sessions are scheduled for this Saturday, next Tuesday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 26 at the Southern Indiana Sports Center at 620 Park East Blvd., New Albany. Cost will be $30 per one-hour session.
Brown and Shannon will conduct a Rookie Skills Academy at 9 a.m. this Saturday and Sept. 23 for hoopers in kindergarten through second grades.
Sessions for third through eighth-grade participants — split into two groups: third through fifth and sixth through eighth — will be offered Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Pre-registration and payment are required. There is a maximum of 16 participants per one-hour session. One form submission per participant.
For more information, or a registration form, send an email to parks@floydcounty.in.gov or call 812-948-5360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.