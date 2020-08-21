HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby will be fan-free
LOUISVILLE (AP) — The Kentucky Derby will run without fans for the first time, Churchill Downs announced Friday, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
It will be the second Triple Crown race this year without spectators, following the Belmont Stakes in June. The Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Churchill Downs had planned to limit attendance for the 146th Derby to 23,000.
“We were confident in that plan, but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available,” the track said in a statement. “With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning.
“We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans.”
The track will refund ticket holders for all Derby week race dates.
Churchill Downs said its decision comes with support from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the virus continues to spread in the state. Beshear, a Democrat, also cited a White House announcement that Louisville and surrounding Jefferson County are considered a “red zone” for the virus.
AUTO RACING
Fan Appreciation Night tonight
JEFFERSONVILLE — Tonight is "Fan Appreciation Night" at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The card will include five divisions — Ford Oval, Ford 8, Ford Powderpuff, FWD Young Gun and Go-Karts. There will also be an on-track autograph session (from 6-7 p.m.) and fans can receive rides in two-seaters. Additionally, there will be some giveaways.
The pit gates open at 4 p.m. while the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and teens and $5 for kids 12 & under.
The complete schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's schedule
4 p.m.: Pit gates open; 4:15-5:40 p.m.: Rotating practice; 5:45 p.m.: Drivers meeting; 6 p.m.: On-track autographs; 7:15 p.m.: Opening ceremonies.
Events schedule: Race 1 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Odd (25 laps), Race 1 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Even (25 laps), Senior Champ Heat (10 laps), Powderpuff Heat (10 laps), Youth Champ B Heat (TBD), Powderpuff Feature (25 laps), Intermission/ride along, Race 2 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Odd (25 laps), Race 2 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Even (25 laps), Youth Champ B Feature (TBD), Young Guns Feature (20 laps), Senior Champ Feature (12 laps), AF8 Feature (25 laps).
GOLF
Ladies Dual at the Bridge Aug. 28
The Ladies Dual at the Bridge Tournament will be Aug. 28 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Entry fee is $250 for the two-person event. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players must have an established handicap.
To sign-up call 812-246-8880, ext. 4.
NA Lions Club Scramble Sept. 11
The New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Chariot Run Golf Course. The scramble, named "Hungry like a Lion," will raise money to feed the hungry in the community.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $280 for a four-player team or $75 per player, which includes a box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and a door prize ticket. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information contact Brian Brewer at 502-403-7956 or brianbrewer80@gmail.com, or Kenny Adams at 812-246-6400 or kjadams53@gmail.com. Mail checks to: New Albany Lions Club, INC, P.O. Box 281, New Albany, IN 47151-0281.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a Ford Ranger truck in a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
“This year APA has had to cancel all our fundraising events except for this golf scramble, which makes it more important than ever," event organizer Linda Keith said. "Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.”
Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000.
For registration and sponsorship forms contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
New Albany hoops golf scramble Sept. 13
The sixth annual New Albany Basketball Golf Scramble will take place Sunday, Sept. 13 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Cost is $340 per team. Deadline for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is Sept. 9. Corporate and hole sponsorships are available. For more information call 502-558-9843.
