Ladies Dual at the Bridge Aug. 28
The Ladies Dual at the Bridge Tournament will be Aug. 28 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Entry fee is $250 for the two-person event. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players must have an established handicap.
To sign-up call 812-246-8880, ext. 4.
NA Lions Club Scramble Sept. 11
The New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Chariot Run Golf Course. The scramble, named “Hungry like a Lion,” will raise money to feed the hungry in the community.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $280 for a four-player team or $75 per player, which includes a box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and a door prize ticket. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information contact Brian Brewer at 502-403-7956 or brianbrewer80@gmail.com, or Kenny Adams at 812-246-6400 or kjadams53@gmail.com. Mail checks to: New Albany Lions Club, INC, P.O. Box 281, New Albany, IN 47151-0281.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a Ford Ranger truck in a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
“This year APA has had to cancel all our fundraising events except for this golf scramble, which makes it more important than ever,” event organizer Linda Keith said. “Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.”
Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000.
For registration and sponsorship forms contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation’s 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, as well as local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812-949-5519.
New Albany hoops golf scramble Sept. 13
The sixth annual New Albany Basketball Golf Scramble will take place Sunday, Sept. 13 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Cost is $340 per team. Deadline for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is Sept. 9. Corporate and hole sponsorships are available. For more information call 502-558-9843.
Kayaking event Aug. 9 at Patoka Lake
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will host a wildlife-watching kayak tour at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Feel free to bring binoculars, cameras, refreshments and sunscreen for the two-hour journey. Please arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. to unload equipment and prepare for the tour. Due to COVID-19 advance registration is required. Forms can be acquired by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Registration forms are due by 2 p.m. Aug. 8. For more information call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
• MEMORIAL RIDE
Tyler Odle ride set for Aug. 8
Jeeps, motorcycles and four-wheelers are invited to take part in the Tyler Odle Memorial Ride on Aug. 8. The event is named for the former Charlestown High School football standout who was killed in a car accident earlier this summer.
Cost is $20 per driver (passengers are free). All proceeds go toward the Tyler Odle Memorial Scholarship at CHS. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at Charlestown High School There will be 50/50 raffles and giveaways at each stop. Stops include Summers On The River, The 1894 Lodge, Hoosier Turf Sod Farm, then back to Charlestown High School.
For more information visit the Tyler Olde Memorial Ride Facebook page, or contact David Abbott at 502-489-1955, Tink Stone 502-608-8569 or Holly Pace 812-989-1253.
