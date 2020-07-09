• GOLF
Covered Bridge, Champions Pointe member-guest set
Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe Golf Clubs will hold a member-guest tournament July 23-25.
Cost is $800 per team. The cost includes Thursday Team Alternate Shot Event & Cocktail Party, 2 Days Breakfast, 2 Days Lunch, Dinner with Spouses Saturday Evening, Prizes, Tournament Gift, Closest To The Pin Contest Each Day, Gross & Net Team Skins Each Day and Calcutta Fees For Your Team. Golf Rates Are An Additional $143 For Open Members & All Guests. Golf Rates Can Be Paid Individually or Come Off Your Member Card.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic set for Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation will host its 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, and local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812.949.5519.
• HUNTING
Registration for reserved hunts underway
Hunters can currently apply online for a reserved hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view drawing results online within two weeks after application deadlines. An email will be sent to all applicants when the drawing is completed.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities opened Monday and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17: dove hunt draw, waterfowl hunt draw, deer hunt draw, military/refuge firearm, primitive and archery deer hunt draw, youth firearm deer hunt, pheasant hunt draws. Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required in order to register, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw hunt results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at the same site they used to apply for the hunt. From that site, they should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations, including previous years.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
• PADDLING
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
• ADULT SOFTBALL
Clarksville Parks & Rec. offers co-ed & men's leagues
Clarksville Parks & recreation is offering signups for co-ed and men's leagues that will begin later this month. The Men's E League games, which will be held Monday nights, will run from July 27 to Oct. 5. Meanwhile the Co-Ed League games, which will be played on Thursday nights, will run from July 30 to Oct. 8. Cost is $350 per game. Managers may register their teams by submitting the full payment and emailing their roster to softball@clarksvilleparks.com. COVID-19 return-to-play waivers must be submitted by each player on the roster. For more information visit clarksvilleparks.com or call 812-283-5313.
