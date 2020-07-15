• GOLF
Covered Bridge, Champions Pointe member-guest set
Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe Golf Clubs will hold a member-guest tournament July 23-25.
Cost is $800 per team. The cost includes Thursday Team Alternate Shot Event & Cocktail Party, 2 Days Breakfast, 2 Days Lunch, Dinner with Spouses Saturday Evening, Prizes, Tournament Gift, Closest To The Pin Contest Each Day, Gross & Net Team Skins Each Day and Calcutta Fees For Your Team. Golf Rates Are An Additional $143 For Open Members & All Guests. Golf Rates Can Be Paid Individually or Come Off Your Member Card.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a Ford Ranger truck in a Hole In One Contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
“This year APA has had to cancel all our fundraising events except for this golf scramble, which makes it more important than ever," event organzier Linda Keith said. "Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.”
Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000.
For registration and sponsorship forms, please contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are always welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation will host its 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, and local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812.949.5519.
• PADDLING
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
• ADULT SOFTBALL
Clarksville Parks & Rec. offers co-ed & men's leagues
Clarksville Parks & recreation is offering signups for co-ed and men's leagues that will begin later this month. The Men's E League games, which will be held Monday nights, will run from July 27 to Oct. 5. Meanwhile the Co-Ed League games, which will be played on Thursday nights, will run from July 30 to Oct. 8. Cost is $350 per game. Managers may register their teams by submitting the full payment and emailing their roster to softball@clarksvilleparks.com. COVID-19 return-to-play waivers must be submitted by each player on the roster. For more information visit clarksvilleparks.com or call 812-283-5313.
