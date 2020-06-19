JEFFERSONVILLE — Auto racing returns to the Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night.
Saturday night's slate will feature five divisions — Kenyon Midgets, Affordable Ford Oval, Affordable Ford Figure 8, Race 8 FWD Pro Oval, Powder Puff. It will mark the first appearance of the season for the Kenyon Midgets. Meanwhile, the Race 8 Pro Compact Oval race should be intriguing. Additionally, there will be two 20-lap feature races in the Powder Puff Division.
The pits open at 4 p.m., followed by rotating practice from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. The drivers' meeting will start at 6:40 p.m. with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m. The first race will begin five minutes later. The complete schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's schedule
4 p.m.: Pits opens; 4:30-5:50 p.m.: Rotating practice; 5:50 p.m.: Kenyon Midget qualification (group); 6:10 p.m.: Race8 FWD Pro Oval qualification (group); 6:40 p.m.: Drivers' meeting; 7 p.m.: Opening ceremonies; 7:05 p.m.: AFO Heats (10 laps); 7:45 p.m.: Kenyon Midget Heats (8 laps); 8:05 p.m.: Powder Puff Feature No. 1 (20 laps); 8:30 p.m.: Race8 FWD Pro Oval Heats (8 laps); 8:50 p.m.: AF8 Heats (10 laps); 9:10 p.m.: Powder Puff Feature No. 2 (20 laps); 9:35 p.m.: Kenyon Midgets Feature (TBA); 10 p.m.: AFO A Feature (25 laps); 10:20 p.m.: AFO B Feature (25 laps); 10:50 p.m.: Race8 FWD Pro Oval Feature (30 laps); 11:10 p.m.: AF8 Feature (25 laps).
• GOLF
Champions Pointe club championship set
Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card.
The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees).
Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship.
• YOUTH BASKETBALL
Wiley Brown & Robbie Valentine Camp
The Wiley Brown & Robbie Valentine 2020 Summer Basketball Camp will take place July 6-10 at the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. Cost is $160 per camper for half day (9 a.m. to noon) and $225 per camper for half day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). To register visit www.wileybrownbasketball.com. For more information email brown434@ius.edu.
• HUNTING
Community deer hunting coordinator training offered
Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on Saturday, July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office. Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer-hunting practices in various types of communities, parks, and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program. Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options, and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
The training will be contracted through White Buffalo, Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes. An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.
Registration is required for the event, and the deadline is Friday, June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
• FLAG FOOTBALL
7-on-7 tourney
The first annual Fourza 7-on-7 Flag Football Tournament will take place Aug. 22 at Silver Street Park in New Albany . The tournament will consist of three divisions: recreational, semi-pro and professional. The event will begin at 9 a.m., which team check-in time at 8 a.m. Team entry fee is $300 and the maximum number of players for each team will be 10.
The winner of the top two leagues, professional and semi-pro, will receive cash prizes ($300 for semi-pro, $600 for professional). The recreational league winner will receive a trophy.
For registration forms and more information visit fourzalife.com/pages/events. For additional questions, contact fourzalifestyle@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.