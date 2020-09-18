JEFFERSONVILLE — After a week off, racing returns to Sportsdrome Speedway tonight.
The night will be highlighted by the TNT Screen Print Xtreme Figure 8 division, as well as the ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme division. There will also be three Affordable Ford divisions — Oval, Figure 8 and Powderpuff.
The pit gates open at 4 p.m. while the general admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens while kids 12 & under are free. For more information call 812-945-4827.
The schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Today’s schedule
4 p.m.: Pit games open; 4:30-4:45 p.m.: AFO practice; 4:45-5 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme; 5-5:15 p.m.: Powderpuff practice; 5:15-5:30 p.m.: AF8 practice; 6 p.m.: Track closes; 7 p.m.: Opening ceremonies.
Event schedule: AFO heats (10 laps), ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme heat (8 laps), Powderpuff heat (8 laps), AF8 heats (10 laps), Xtreme 8 (8 laps), intermission, Powderpuff feature (25 laps), ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme feature (25 laps), AFO Feature A odd (25 laps), AFO Feature A even (25 laps), Xtreme 8 (25 laps), AF8 feature (25 laps)
• FISHING
King Kat event set for today
The King Kat Tournament Trail series will take place today in Jeffersonville. Local and traveling anglers will test their catfishing skills while vying for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete in the 2020 King Kat Classic, which will featured a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.
Teams may consist of one to three anglers, but limits are based on a two-person team. Early registration can be accomplished at https://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership is $30 for adults and $15 for spouse and/or youth memberships. Other membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website.
