NALL All-Star teams announced
The New Albany Little League has released its All-Star baseball and softball teams.
NALL announced five baseball teams. They are listed below.
11U: Cruz Anderson, Maddox Warren, Mason Wint, Jacob Floyd, Zacary Medlock, Grayson Gobert, Cash Thompson, Cash Waters, Trey McMillen, Jaylen Wells-Henderson, Levi Priddy, Monroe Beardsley, Colton Deatrick. Coaches: Bart Medlock, Mike Carozza, Eric Scroggin
10U: Abram Caswell, Grady Mayfield, Jaxson Sparks, Corbin Crone, Caleb Goldman, Amari Forest, Levi Sanders, Keaton Hamilton, Kaeson Standiford, William Herrmann, Blake Schuler-Scanlon, Cash Anderson, Noah Washington. Coaches: Paul Hamilton, Arron Sparks, Brian Mayfield, Mike Sanders.
9U: Cash Hardin, Chase Fox, Hayden Bowers, Gabe Shalk, Keegan Wardlaw, Samuel Wint, Hayden Patterson, Brooks Lozier, Austin Spears, Grayson Hogan, Gabby Ortiz, Nathan Hubbard. Coaches: Mike Hardin, Bill Wardlaw, Eric Lozier.
8U: Henry Beckort, Noel Downing, Noah Gobert, Bronx Biesel, Logan Ames, Colton Umila, Jack Gillenwater, Peyton Sands, Dugan Graham, Braxton Wooten, Kellen Streble, Bauer Key. Coaches: Kenneth O’Neil, Cole Graham, Ryan Downing, Brian Key.
7U: Alphonso Major, Cruz Mayfield, Hudson Maggerd, Cole Isenberg, Preston Herron, Joshua Endres, Sam Hosking, Carson Weber, Cameron Ford, Mason Denman, Nolan Spears, Wyatt Streble. Coaches: Jarrett Isenberg, Shaun Herron, Justin Endres, Brad Denman.
NALL also announced two softball teams. They are listed below.
10U: Lainey Weber, Halle Hamilton, Charley Allgeier, Jaycie Dunn, Karma Ford, Shanelle Jones, Alexis Goodman, Lola Grace Folz, Meghan Haulter, Lexi Berryman, Lani Jones, Nylah Reisert, Kaelyn Franklin. Coaches: Josh Dunn, Joel Allgeier, Jason Folz.
8U: Ashlynn Casper, Brooklynn Lewis, Riley Belden, Elsie Belcher, Kyleigh Barnes, Ava Hudson, Laney Jaquemai, Lucille Schroeder, Vivienne Lemonds, Kiki Hays, Kailen Longwell, Allison Schaffer. Coaches: Brianne Casper, Bryan Jaquemai, Justin Lemonds, Tracy McKnight.
Meanwhile, New Albany Little League softball players Candace Meyer and Leah Stevens were recently named the Judy Meyer Award winners. The award is given to “honor hustle, determination, good sportsmanship and being a good example of what a Little League player should be,” according to NALL President Justin Endres.
Golf
Ladies Dual at the Bridge Aug. 28
The Ladies Dual at the Bridge Tournament will be Aug. 28 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Entry fee is $250 for the two-person event. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players must have an established handicap.
To sign-up call 812-246-8880, ext. 4.
NA Lions Club Scramble Sept. 11
The New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Chariot Run Golf Course. The scramble, named “Hungry like a Lion,” will raise money to feed the hungry in the community.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $280 for a four-player team or $75 per player, which includes a box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and a door prize ticket. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information contact Brian Brewer at 502-403-7956 or brianbrewer80@gmail.com, or Kenny Adams at 812-246-6400 or kjadams53@gmail.com. Mail checks to: New Albany Lions Club, INC, P.O. Box 281, New Albany, IN 47151-0281.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $110 per player. For registration and sponsorship forms contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
