The Silver Creek Little League has released its All-Star baseball and softball teams.
SCLL announced six baseball teams. They are listed below.
11U: Brady Haynes, Ryan Johnson, Elliott Kopf, Noah Lincks, Lucas Linderman, Drake Oltman, Luke Ott, Boston Roberts, Tracen Roush, Zeke Seng, Grant Smith, Johnny Wesley, Kayden Westbay. Coach: Shane Roberts.
10U: Jayden Arnold, Brayden Bachman, Tristin Crider, Trent Daniel, Owen Gabbard, Ian Gricius, Garrett Guldenschuh, Mason Lyvers, Lucas Miller, Reas Sater, Chase Spiehs, Kaden Thompson. Coach: Brett Lyvers.
10U Orange: Brady Clift, Alex Dement, Dustin Dowling, Waylon Flaherty, Cole Harpenau, Brayden Johnson, Owen Luallen, Bryson Persinger, Carter Short, Weston Stolberg, Landon Thomas, Andrew Walker. Coach Patrick Short.
9U: Ryder Beyl, Jack Dablow, Samuel Hall, Corbin Heeke, Rhett Mcrae, Jack Morris, Jude Peterson, Cole Rothstein, Kai Seale, Keagan Shane, Carter Smith, Koltyn Wells. Coach: Sean Hall.
8U: Ryker Alday, James Bush, Grayson Deckard, Julian Ellis, Sam Gabbard, William Haynes, Brady Horstman, Nicholas Lincks, Bailee Mullens, Logan Ott, Alex Renn, Kaiden Willis, William Braxton Winslow-West. Coach: Clayton Deckard.
7U: Everett Firestine, Henry Gardtner, Gibson Guldenschuh, Bryson Harpenau, Luke Mears, Lincoln Miller, Donald Perry, Isaiah Scott, Kye Stein, Quinn Williams. Coach: Matt Scott.
SCLL also announced two softball teams. They are listed below.
10U: Teagan Cutshall, Jenna Davidson, Brooklyn Fein, Abigail Hill, Addison Kleehammer, Sydney Laslie, Karmen McMillan, Emilie Money, Brynn Robinson, Kylee Spellman. Coach: Jennifer Hensley.
8U: Baeleigh Blankenbaker, Amy Brown, Laila Capehart, Remington Day, Skylar Dunn, Presley Flaherty, Addyson Lindsey, Hadley Lyvers, Charlie McMillan, Natalie Peabody, Brynn Robinson, Olivia Spiehs. Coach: Amy Dunn.
GOLF
Ladies Dual at the Bridge Aug. 28
The Ladies Dual at the Bridge Tournament will be Aug. 28 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Entry fee is $250 for the two-person event. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players must have an established handicap.
To sign-up call 812-246-8880, ext. 4.
NA Lions Club Scramble Sept. 11
The New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Chariot Run Golf Course. The scramble, named “Hungry like a Lion,” will raise money to feed the hungry in the community.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $280 for a four-player team or $75 per player, which includes a box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and a door prize ticket. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information contact Brian Brewer at 502-403-7956 or brianbrewer80@gmail.com, or Kenny Adams at 812-246-6400 or kjadams53@gmail.com. Mail checks to: New Albany Lions Club, INC, P.O. Box 281, New Albany, IN 47151-0281.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a Ford Ranger truck in a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
“This year APA has had to cancel all our fundraising events except for this golf scramble, which makes it more important than ever,” event organizer Linda Keith said. “Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.”
Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000.
For registration and sponsorship forms contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
New Albany hoops golf scramble Sept. 13
The sixth annual New Albany Basketball Golf Scramble will take place Sunday, Sept. 13 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Cost is $340 per team. Deadline for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is Sept. 9. Corporate and hole sponsorships are available. For more information call 502-558-9843.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation’s 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, as well as local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812-949-5519.
• FISHING
King Kat event set for Sept. 19
The King Kat Tournament Trail series will take place Sept. 19 in Jeffersonville. Local and traveling anglers will test their catfishing skills while vying for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete in the 2020 King Kat Classic, which will featured a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.
Teams may consist of one to three anglers, but limits are based on a two-person team. Early registration can be accomplished at https://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924, or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership is $30 for adults and $15 for spouse and/or youth memberships. Other membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website.
A pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Radisson Hotel, 505 Marriott Dr., Clarksville, 812-283-4411. Only one member of a team may enter at a time to complete registration and receive their voucher. Late sign-in runs from 5 to 7 p.m. The normal National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing and seminar will not be held due to the coronavirus.
Commented
