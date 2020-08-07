JEFFERSONVILLE — The fourth leg of the World of Outlaw Figure 8 Tour is the highlight of today’s card of auto racing at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The day also includes the 21st annual G&G Radiator Keep Kool 100 Xtreme Figure 8’s race. Others scheduled to run include ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme, Affordable Ford Figure 8’s and the Ovals.
The pit gates open at 1:30 p.m. while the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and teens and $5 for kids 12 & under.
Saturday’s schedule
1:30 p.m.: Pit gates open; 2:15-2:30 p.m.: WOF8 Tour; 2:30-2:45 p.m.: Ford Oval; 2:45-2:55 p.m.: Race 8 FWD Figure 8; 2:55-3:15 p.m.: WOF8 Tour; 3:15-3:30 p.m.: Ford 8; 3:30-3:40 p.m.: Race 8 FWD Figure 8; 3:40-4 p.m.: WOF8 Tour; 4:15-4:30 pm.: Ford Oval; 4:30-4:40 p.m.: Race 8 FWD Figure 8; 4:40-4:50 p.m.: Ford 8; 4:50-5 p.m.: WOF8 Tour. Qualifying: 5:15 p.m. WOF8 Tour; 5:35 p.m.: Ford 8.
Events schedule
AFO Heats (10 laps), Race 8 FWD Figure 8 (8 laps), AF8 Feature (50 laps), Race 8 FWD Feature (28 laps), WOF8 Tour (75 laps), AFO Feature A Odd (25 laps), AFO Feature A Even (25 laps).
PADDLING
Kayaking event Sunday at Patoka Lake
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will host a wildlife-watching kayak tour at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Feel free to bring binoculars, cameras, refreshments and sunscreen for the two-hour journey. Please arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. to unload equipment and prepare for the tour. Due to COVID-19 advance registration is required. Forms can be acquired by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Registration forms are due by 2 p.m. Aug. 8. For more information call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
MEMORIAL RIDE
Tyler Odle ride set for Saturday
Jeeps, motorcycles and four-wheelers are invited to take part in the Tyler Odle Memorial Ride today. The event is named for the former Charlestown High School football standout who was killed in a car accident earlier this summer.
Cost is $20 per driver (passengers are free). All proceeds go toward the Tyler Odle Memorial Scholarship at CHS. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at Charlestown High School There will be 50/50 raffles and giveaways at each stop. Stops include Summers On The River, The 1894 Lodge, Hoosier Turf Sod Farm, then back to Charlestown High School.
For more information visit the Tyler Olde Memorial Ride Facebook page, or contact David Abbott at 502-489-1955, Tink Stone 502-608-8569 or Holly Pace 812-989-1253.
GOLF
Ladies Dual at the Bridge Aug. 28
The Ladies Dual at the Bridge Tournament will be Aug. 28 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Entry fee is $250 for the two-person event. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players must have an established handicap.
To sign-up call 812-246-8880, ext. 4.
NA Lions Club Scramble Sept. 11
The New Albany Lions Club Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 11 at Chariot Run Golf Course. The scramble, named “Hungry like a Lion,” will raise money to feed the hungry in the community.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $280 for a four-player team or $75 per player, which includes a box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and a door prize ticket. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information contact Brian Brewer at 502-403-7956 or brianbrewer80@gmail.com, or Kenny Adams at 812-246-6400 or kjadams53@gmail.com. Mail checks to: New Albany Lions Club, INC, P.O. Box 281, New Albany, IN 47151-0281.
APA Scramble Sept. 13
Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Ninth Annual Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg. The event helps raise operating funds for the APA cat shelter located at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, driving range, lunch and prizes. Players could win a Ford Ranger truck in a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
“This year APA has had to cancel all our fundraising events except for this golf scramble, which makes it more important than ever,” event organizer Linda Keith said. “Please consider a sponsorship and/or playing in the scramble. We need your help to keep the Fabulous Felines of APA healthy and happy until they find their furever homes.”
Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000.
For registration and sponsorship forms contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com. Online donations are welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
New Albany hoops golf scramble Sept. 13
The sixth annual New Albany Basketball Golf Scramble will take place Sunday, Sept. 13 at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Cost is $340 per team. Deadline for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is Sept. 9. Corporate and hole sponsorships are available. For more information call 502-558-9843.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation’s 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, as well as local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812-949-5519.
King Kat event set for Sept. 19
The King Kat Tournament Trail series will take place Sept. 19 in Jeffersonville. Local and traveling anglers will test their catfishing skills while vying for cash, prizes and an opportunity to compete in the 2020 King Kat Classic, which will featured a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.
Teams may consist of one to three anglers, but limits are based on a two-person team. Early registration can be accomplished at https://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924, or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership is $30 for adults and $15 for spouse and/or youth memberships. Other membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website.
A pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Radisson Hotel, 505 Marriott Dr., Clarksville, 812-283-4411. Only one member of a team may enter at a time to complete registration and receive their voucher. Late sign-in runs from 5 to 7 p.m. The normal National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing and seminar will not be held due to the coronavirus.
Registration for reserved hunts underway
Hunters can currently apply online for a reserved hunt by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view drawing results online within two weeks after application deadlines. An email will be sent to all applicants when the drawing is completed.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17: dove hunt draw, waterfowl hunt draw, deer hunt draw, military/refuge firearm, primitive and archery deer hunt draw, youth firearm deer hunt, pheasant hunt draws. Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required in order to register, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw hunt results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at the same site they used to apply for the hunt. From that site, they should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations, including previous years.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
New online portal for buying licenses & more
Buying hunting, fishing and trapping licenses will look different because of a new state online portal called Access Indiana.
The new portal is a safe, secure and easy-to-use way for citizens to interact with all facets of state government through a single login instead of many. Presently, there are 18 services that users can enter from Access Indiana — a full list is available at https://www.in.gov/access/available-services.html.
Individuals who already have an Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) account to purchase licenses should watch for an email from the DNR that will provide helpful login information. New DNR customers will be directed to create an Access Indiana account first, before supplying additional DNR-specific account information.
To prepare for the transition, customers can create an Access Indiana account at https://access.IN.gov. For help getting started with Access Indiana, go to: https://www.in.gov/access/getting-started.html. If a user needs additional assistance with their username or password, call 800-457-8283, for Access Indiana customer support. The DNR is unable to assist with usernames and passwords.
More information about the Access Indiana portal, answers to FAQs and other helpful information is at https://www.in.gov/access/faqs-help.html.
