SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond
11 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourbe at Hawthorn
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying
3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: My Bariatrick Solutions 3000 at Texas Motor Speedway
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA Weather Tech Sportscar Championship: Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring from Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2 at Iowa Speedway
10:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m., NBC — AVP: Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
FISHING
7 a.m., DSC — Major League Fishing: 2020 Bass Pro Tour Stage 2 Knockout Round
GOLF
12:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m., NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2, MLBN — New York Yankees at New York Mets (exhibition)
MEN'S SOCCER
11 a.m., ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
1 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari
8 p.m., WBKI, WHAS-840 AM — Saint Louis FC at Louisville City FC
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland
3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Hamilton
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
Noon, ESPN2 — World Team Tennis: Orange County Breakers vs. Orlando Storm, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
WOMEN'S SOCCER
10 a.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
9 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
Noon, FOX — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
3 p.m., NBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)
3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m., NBC — AVP: Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3:30 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Yankees (exhibition)
8 p.m., ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (exhibition)
MEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m., ESPN2 — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m., ESPN2 — MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
11 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
11 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1:30 p.m., CBS — World TeamTennis: From White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3
WOMEN'S SOCCER
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
MONDAY
BOWLING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 1 & 2, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
7 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.