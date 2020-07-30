SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     6 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon

     3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

     11:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

     Noon, ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥1, Columbia, Md.

     1 p.m., ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥2, Columbia, Md.

     4 p.m., ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — SK at KT

LACROSSE

     7 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

     5:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany Little League Minor championship

     7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany Little League Major championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee

     7 p.m., MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at Detroit

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at Seattle

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA 

     4 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9:05 p.m., ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah

WNBA 

     7 p.m., NBATV — New York vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.  

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

     6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

GOLF

     7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

     4:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at KT

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Hanwha at LG 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit

     7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at L.A. Angels 

NBA 

     1:15 p.m., ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     8:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     3 a.m., ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

     11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

TENNIS

     8:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin

     2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin 

Tags

Recommended for you