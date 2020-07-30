SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
11:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥1, Columbia, Md.
1 p.m., ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥2, Columbia, Md.
4 p.m., ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — SK at KT
LACROSSE
7 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany Little League Minor championship
7:30 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany Little League Major championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee
7 p.m., MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at Detroit
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco
9:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at Seattle
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m., ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
WNBA
7 p.m., NBATV — New York vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
4:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at KT
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Hanwha at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at L.A. Angels
NBA
1:15 p.m., ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
TENNIS
8:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin
2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin
