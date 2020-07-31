SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
4:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
9 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m., ESPN — SK at KT
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Hanwha at LG
LACROSSE
1 p.m., NBC — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at L.A. Angels
10 p.m., MLBN — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
1:15 p.m., ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon, NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
3 p.m., NBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
8 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
9 p.m., FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
TENNIS
8:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin
2 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin
5 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
WNBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m., NBATV — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Monday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
Noon, NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
5 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN — TBA
LACROSSE
Noon, NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco
7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
NBA
3:30 p.m., ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m., NBATV — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m., ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
2 p.m., USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m., NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
9 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals
Noon, CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va.
3 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals
WNBA
1 p.m., ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m., ESPN — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
MONDAY
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA
1:30 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m., NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m., ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
Noon, NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
2:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m., NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m., NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
