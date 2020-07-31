Normally, Gary Darby would be hosting the 23rd annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic & Tournament this weekend. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, Darby had to make the difficult decision to cancel the basketball event, which pits some of the top players (all the way from rising second graders to seniors in high school) from Kentucky and Southern Indiana against each other.
“It’s with a heavy heart (that I had to cancel it),” Darby said.
Darby thought about delaying the event, or even moving it outdoors, but ultimately couldn’t find a way to make it work.
“I can’t put the kids in a bubble,” he said, referencing the NBA’s plan that helped it restart its season Thursday night.
However the 68-year-old indicated that he’s already looking ahead to next year’s event.
“We’ll be back bigger and better in 2021,” Darby said.
AUTO RACING
100-LAP RACE HIGHLIGHTS SPORTSDROME LINEUP
JEFFERSONVILLE — The 100-lap 36th annual Mountain Dew Oval Xtreme 100 is the highlight event of tonight’s card at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The pit gates open at 3:30 p.m., followed by three hours of practices and qualifying. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. The complete schedule is listed below.
General admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and teens and $5 for kids 12 & under.
Saturday’s schedule
3:30 p.m.: Pit gates open; 3:30-4 p.m.: Ford Oval & 8 practice; 4-4:15 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme; 4:15-4:30 p.m.: Young Guns; 4:30-4:45 p.m.: Xtreme 8; 4:45-5 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme; 5-5:10 p.m.: Young Guns; 5:10-5:20 p.m.: Xtreme 8; 5:20-5:30 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme; 5:30 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme qualifying; 6-6:30 p.m.: Rotating practice; 6:30 p.m.: Track closes; 7 p.m.: Opening ceremonies. List of races: AFO heats (10 laps), Young Guns heats (8 laps), AF8 heats (10 laps), Xtreme 8 (8 laps), AFO Feature A Odd (25 laps), AFO Feature A Even (25 laps), Young Guns (20 laps), Xtreme 8 (25 laps), Drivers Introduction ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme, ICA Dumpster Oval Extreme Feature (100 laps), AF8 Feature (25 laps).
Points standings Xtreme Winged Figure 8: 1. R. Puckett 233, 2 (tie). D. Wicker, D. Greenwell 212, 4. S. Moneypenny 203, 5. J. Groulx 202, 6. M. Berry 198, 7. T. Whitfield 188, 8. T. Johnson 175, 9. T. Slucher 157, 10. D. Farris 126, 11. J. Wells 109, 12. J. Logsdon 100, 13. J. Mitchell 90, 14. M. Tunny 66, 15. D. Glover 59.
ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme: 1. M. Elliott 206, 2. N. Reed 203, 3. J. Bierman 198, 4. J. Keys 177, 5. D. Ross 133, 6. R. Johnson 130, 7. A. Richie 108, 8. A. Ware 72.
