KALIN CAMPBELL
• High school: New Washington.
• Parents: Jeremy & Jaime Campbell.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society, student council, student ambassador.
• GPA: 4.29.
• Favorite moment/memory of my track & field career: Going to State my junior year and seeing my teammate, Kendal Fruits, advance to regionals with me.
• What I will miss about track & field: I will miss all my friends that I have made throughout the years. I’ve developed friendships with other track members among many schools, not seeing them this year is definitely a loss [too].
• College plans: I will be attending either IUS or Ivy Tech in the spring of next year.
