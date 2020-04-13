Kalin Campbell

New Washington senior Kalin Campbell finished second in the high jump and seventh in the long jump at last year's Jeffersonville Sectional. She went on to finish fourth in the high jump at the Bloomington North Regional and 21st at the IHSAA State Finals. 

KALIN CAMPBELL

• High school: New Washington.

• Parents: Jeremy & Jaime Campbell.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society, student council, student ambassador.

• GPA: 4.29.

• Favorite moment/memory of my track & field career: Going to State my junior year and seeing my teammate, Kendal Fruits, advance to regionals with me.

• What I will miss about track & field: I will miss all my friends that I have made throughout the years. I’ve developed friendships with other track members among many schools, not seeing them this year is definitely a loss [too].

• College plans: I will be attending either IUS or Ivy Tech in the spring of next year.

