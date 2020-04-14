WEBSTER WALLS
• High school: Clarksville.
• Parents: Nathan Walls & Holly Norsworthy.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society, student athlete advisory committee, class officer, learner advocate, student council & student ambassador.
• GPA: 3.7.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite moment, and memories, are winning sectionals my sophomore year and having my five-game home run streak.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss playing with all my friends and helping our underclassman learn and get better. I will miss being coached by Coach [Jamie] Knight and Coach [Joel] DeMoss and getting my opportunity to prove myself every game.
• College plans: My college plans are to major in exercise science and play baseball at Bellarmine University.
— News and Tribune
