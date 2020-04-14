CLARKSVILLE-LANESVILLE 3 (copy)

Clarksville's Webster Walls delivers a pitch in last year's Class 2A Lanesville Sectional final against the host Eagles. Last season Walls hit a team-high .368 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 24 RBIs. On the mound he had one win, three saves and a team-best 51 strikeouts. 

 

 BY GABE EASTRIDGE

WEBSTER WALLS

• High school: Clarksville. 

• Parents: Nathan Walls & Holly Norsworthy.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society, student athlete advisory committee, class officer, learner advocate, student council & student ambassador.

• GPA: 3.7.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite moment, and memories, are winning sectionals my sophomore year and having my five-game home run streak.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss playing with all my friends and helping our underclassman learn and get better. I will miss being coached by Coach [Jamie] Knight and Coach [Joel] DeMoss and getting my opportunity to prove myself every game.

• College plans: My college plans are to major in exercise science and play baseball at Bellarmine University.

— News and Tribune 

