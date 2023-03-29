This bitter UK fan engaged a few of my IU friends in a debate last week about the state of college basketball and whether changes should be made to the NCAA Tournament format.
There wasn’t much else to discuss since both of our teams bowed out of the Big Dance in the round of 32. I’d trust Marcus Junius Brutus before UK or IU in March at this point, but I digress.
As top seeds continued to fall, I proposed switching to a best of three series beginning with the Sweet 16. Upsets are great, but don’t we want the best teams to win? Shouldn’t a national title mean you were the best of the best?
There’s a case to be made that the best team hasn’t won the Men’s NCAA title in recent seasons. This year’s Final Four features two No. 5 seeds in Miami and San Diego State, a No. 4 seed UCONN and the biggest Cinderella left in the Dance, No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic. Though UCONN was hot to start the season, few expected any of these squads to contend for a national championship.
Let’s turn college basketball into college baseball, was my logic. Make teams win more than just one game to advance in the tournament. Take the fluke factor out of the equation.
But then I started thinking, does the best team always win on the diamond?
In 2022, Ole Miss captured the NCAA College Baseball World Series crown. The Rebels were certainly a top-tier team, but they were just 14-16 in SEC play and unranked heading into the tournament.
Meanwhile the University of Tennessee held the No. 1 seed in the 2022 baseball tournament after amassing a 53-7 record. The Volunteers were subsequently eliminated by Notre Dame in an historic upset, losing two out of three games to the Fighting Irish in the Super Regional.
By the way, Tennessee swept Ole Miss 3-0 in the regular season last year.
While it’s a hard pill to swallow, especially if you’re a fan of a Blue Blood, the “best team” argument is subjective. A team may look unbeatable in the regular season, but when it matters the most, they can fall apart.
Parity, transfers and NIL have been faulted by some for the state of college basketball. We don’t have super teams anymore because players are leaving for the pros or transferring too often, some argue. But that doesn’t always hold water.
My Kentucky Wildcats were considered to be one of those super teams in 2015, but Wisconsin ended their perfect season in the Final Four. That’s the beauty and the heartbreak of sports – even the seemingly invincible can be upset if they’re not on their game.
It also can’t be overlooked that winning a college basketball championship is tough. Gone are the days of Rupp and Wooden when the best players in the country played for just a handful of schools. Players want to play, and therefore they’re going to schools where they can have a chance to shine, not just be part of a tradition.
The greatest coaches of the modern era found failure far more often than success in the NCAA Tournament. That’s if you consider a championship the ultimate prize, which is the thinking of fanbases for most traditional powerhouses.
Mike Krzyzewski won five championships at Duke and is considered one of the best to ever coach the college game. But he led Duke for 42 seasons. Despite having 68 players drafted into the NBA, he averaged a national title every 8-and-a-half seasons.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has led the Spartans to eight Final Fours, but has just one championship to show for it. That came in 2000, meaning most players in today’s college game weren’t even alive the last time the Spartans cut down the nets.
The great Bobby Knight won three national titles over 29 seasons.
Kentucky’s John Calipari has just one championship despite largely reshaping recruiting and coaching 34 first-round NBA picks in 13 seasons at UK before the 2022-23 campaign.
It’s not that any of these coaches are overrated, it’s that winning the NCAA Tournament is tough.
It’s called March Madness for a reason. The games this year haven’t all been that pretty, the outcomes not always what we wanted, but the competitive nature of the tournament is why it’s so special. Rather than tinkering with the format, teams must focus on winning each game and not overlooking any opponent.
It’d also be nice if someone could convince Calipari to play a zone now and then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.