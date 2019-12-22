FLOYDS KNOBS — Brownsburg took home both the team titles, which the hosts finished second in both, in Saturday's Floyd Central Invitational on Saturday at Highland Hills.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs won six events en route to 682 points — 59 more than the Highlanders, who won four.
Floyd was led by seniors Dalton Lawver and Carson Huber. Lawver won the 100-yard backstroke in a meet-record 52.55 seconds while Huber took first in the 200 individual medley. Those two also teamed up with freshman Kevin Smith and senior Gavin Kaiser to capture the 200 medley relay.
The Highlanders' other victory came from junior Evan Thomas, who scored an invite-record 496.7 points to win the 1-meter diving competition.
On the girls' side, Brownsburg won all 12 events on the way to 761 points — 108 points ahead of the Highlanders. The Bulldogs set meet records in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay events.
Floyd finished with six runner-up finishes. Included among those was senior Grace Allen in the 200 IM, junior Erin Perkins in the 500 free, senior Sydney Moeller in the 100 backstroke, sophomore Kylie McDonald in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Moeller, Allen, Sydney Baxter and Caroline Woertz.
The Highlanders' next meet is Jan. 11 at Seymour.
FLOYD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Highland Hills
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg 682, 2. Floyd Central 623, 3. Boonville 450, 4. North Harrison 253, 5. Southwestern 111, 6. Shawe Memorial 13.
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Dalton Lawver, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:40.57-x; 2. Brownsburg A 1:46.34; 3. Floyd Central B (Conner Paris, Mitchell Meier, Jadyn Gomes, Connor Bickel) 1:51.41.
200 freestyle: 1. Caleb Peschke (BR) 1:50.10; 2. Nick Raymer (FC) 1:51.74; 3. Brayden Walters (BR) 1:56.44.
200 individual medley: 1. Huber (FC) 1:59.68; 2. Jacob Johnson (BR) 2:03.79; 3. Zane Hendrickson (BR) 2:09.52.
50 freestyle: 1. Braden Rollins (BO) 21.23-x; 2. Austin Kehr (BR) 21.41; 3. Kaiser (FC) 23.23.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 496.7-x; 2. Kale Davidson (BR) 356.80; 3. Levi McKinney (BO) 345.45.
100 butterfly: 1. Rollins (BO) 51.43-x; 2. Lawver (FC) 52.69; 3. Nathan Schaekel (BR) 55.39.
100 freestyle: 1. Kehr (BR) 47.10-x; 2. Huber (FC) 48.09; 3. Kaiser (FC) 52.11.
500 freestyle: 1. Johnson (BR) 5:01.27; 2. Raymer (FC) 5:06.98; 3. Brayden Walters (BR) 5:10.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A (Max Plodzik, Johnson, Schaekel, Kehr) 1:31.03; 2. Boonville A 1:34.61; 3. Floyd Central A (Kaiser, Gabe Anderson, Bickel, Raymer) 1:34.77.
100 backstroke: 1. Lawver (FC) 52.55-x; 2. Paris (FC) 1:00.16; 3. Hendrickson (BO) 1:00.32.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schaekel (BR) 1:01.77; 2. Smith (FC) 1:03.47; 3. William Hasselbrinck (BR) 1:08.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A (Johnson, Jamie Cameron, Walters, Kehr) 3:21.47; 2. Floyd Central A (Lawver, Raymer, Anderson, Huber) 3:21.53; 3. Boonville A 3:32.30.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg 761, 2. Floyd Central 653, 3. North Harrison 339, 5. Boonville 261, 6. Southwestern 108.
200 medley relay: 1. Brownsburg A (Maria Gutzweiler, Joley Clodfelter, Annika Schaekel, Julia Stonebraker) 1:57.81-x; 2. Brownsburg B; 3. Floyd Central A (Riley Loftus, Kylie McDonald, Savanna Liddle, Caroline Woertz) 2:02.67.
200 freestyle: 1. Elise Dahlke (BR) 1:59.35; 2. Erin Haycox (BR) 2:05.03; 3. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:05.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Schaekel (BR) 2:18.95; 2. Grace Allen (FC) 2:19.70; 3. Rory Smith (BR) 2:21.77.
50 freestyle: 1 (tie). Marget Miller (BR), Gutzweiler (BR) 25.59; 3. Liddle (FC) 26.44.
Diving: 1. Emma Wolf (BR) 416.70; 2. Hannah Truax (BR) 407.5; 3. Maya Leman (BR) 386.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Schaekel (BR) 1:02.84; 2. Stonebraker (BR) 1:05.17; 3. Erin Mehringer (BR) 1:06.51.
100 freestyle: 1. Dahlke (BR) 55.55; 2. Miller (BR) 56.70; 3. McDonald (FC) 58.20.
500 freestyle: 1. Haycox (BR) 5:28.59; 2. Perkins (FC) 5:30.23; 3. Ella Wilson (BR) 5:39.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A (Gutzweiler, Dahlke, Stonebraker, Miller) 1:43.67; 2. Floyd Central A (Sydney Moeller, Allen, Sydney Baxter, Woertz) 1:48.95; 3. Floyd Central B (Bernadette Mueller, Perkins, Mia Cochran, Liddle) 1:49.16.
100 backstroke: 1. Guzweiler (BR) 1:03.73; 2. Moeller (FC) 1:05.92; 3. Baxter (FC) 1:07.57.
100 breaststroke: 1. Joley Clodfelter (BR) 1:12.93; 2. McDonald (FC) 1:13.54; 3. Leah Kingery (BR) 1:13.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A (Schaekel, Miller, Rory Smith, Dahlke) 3:49.03-x; 2. Brownsburg B 4:02.93; 3. Floyd Central A (Allen, Mueller, Perkins, McDonald) 4:04.47.
x—meet record
