BEFORD — New Albany and host Bedford North Lawrence split Saturday's dual meet.
The Bulldog boys won 102-78 while the Stars triumphed 100-69 in the girls' meet.
On the boys' side, New Albany captured nine of the 12 events.
Individually for the Bulldogs, junior Kaleb Kruer won the 50- (22.28) and 100-yard (50.81) freestyle events. Other individual winners were Will Carlson in the 200 freestyle (1:55.74), Colin Kruer in the 1-meter diving competition (209.6), freshman Sam Jaggers in the 100 butterfly (1:00.52), Kurt Geron in the 100 backstroke (59.69) and Ben Powell in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.01).
New Albany also triumphed in two of the three relay races. Matthew Bishop, Powell, Jaggers and Colin Kruer combined to win the 200 freestyle (1:42.42) while Carlson, Bishop, Geron and Kaleb Kruer teamed up to take the 400 freestyle (3:30.99).
"I am extremely proud of all New Albany boys' swimmers," Bulldogs coach Dutch Vigar said. "Thirteen of seventeen members of the team finished in the top five for their events, which contributed points to the victory. In many case, these 13 swimmers were also on relays, which contribute points toward the total. This was a true team effort."
On the girls' side, BNL won nine of the 12 events.
New Albany's wins came from junior Analiese Hickman in the 100 freestyle (1:04.99) and freshman Abigail Holder in the 100 backstroke (1:09.52), as well as the 200 freestyle relay team of Lauren Lopp, Holder, Caroline Barbieri and Hickman.
BOYS: NEW ALBANY 102, BEDFORD NL 78
At Bedford
200 medley relay: 1. BNL A 1:48.50; 2. New Albany A (Kurt Geron, Ben Powell, Sam Jaggers, Kaleb Kruer) 1:49.35; 3. BNL B 2:03.06.
200 freestyle: 1. Will Carlson (NA) 1:55.74; 2. John Allen (BNL) 1:58.01; 3. Caleb Dai (NA) 2:05.22.
200 individual medley: 1. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 2:07.93; 2. Geron (NA) 2:14.63; 3. Jaggers (NA) 2:20.67.
50 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 22.28; 2. Cole Baker (BNL) 23.34; 3. Matthew Bishop (NA) 25.03.
Diving: 1. Colin Kruer (NA) 209.6; 2. Kade Bailey (BNL) 139.1.
100 butterfly: 1. Jaggers (NA) 1:00.52; 2. Garrett Henson (BNL) 1:05.03; 3. C. Kruer (NA) 1:06.08.
100 freestyle: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 50.81; 2. Allen (BNL) 52.30; 3. Trey Kimbley (BNL) 58.51.
500 freestyle: 1. Swenson (BNL) 5:15.41; 2. Dai (NA) 5:48.63; 3. Hayden Puckett (BNL) 6:13.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Bishop, Powell, Jaggers, C. Kruer) 1:42.42; 2. BNL A 1:45.37; 3. New Albany C (Logan Papp, Eli Jackson, Dai, Jack Green) 1:51.98.
100 backstroke: 1. Geron (NA) 59.69; 2. Baker (BNL) 1:00.18; 3. Carlson (NA) 1:02.04.
100 breaststroke: 1. Powell (NA) 1:10.01; 2. Henson (BNL) 1:10; 73; 3. Isaiah Eicle (BNL) 1:19.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:30.99; 2. BNL A 3:33.08; 3. New Albany B (Dai, Nate Samsel, Jackson, C. Kruer) 4:03.91.
GIRLS: BEDFORD NL 100, NEW ALBANY 69
At Bedford
200 medley relay: 1. BNL A 2:03.97; 2. New Albany A (Dana Wright, Analiese Hickman, Clara Bishop, Olivia Randall) 2:32.63; 3. BNL B 3:03.90.
200 freestyle: 1. Ursula Patton (BNL) 2:08.99; 2. Maria Faust (NA) 2:31.27; 3. Jona Carper (NA) 2:38.47.
200 individual medley: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:17.18; 2. Lauren Lopp (NA) 2:39.00; 3. Carolina Barbieri (NA) 2:54.98.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Hackney (BNL) 27.91; 2. Abigail Holder (NA) 29.52; 3. Bishop (NA) 31.48.
Diving: 1. Abbigail Rich (BNL) 111.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Shelby Slaughter (BNL) 1:09.98; 2. Carper (NA) 1:28.54; 3. Ashlie Thomas (BNL) 1:30.71.
100 freestyle: 1. Hickman (NA) 1:04.99; 2. Cami Breedlove (BNL) 1:05.27; 3. Randall (NA) 1:20.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Patton (BNL) 5:46.59; 2. Slaughter (BNL) 6:04.77; 3. Lopp (NA) 6:12.82 .
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany (Lopp, Holder, Barbieri, Hickman) 1:59.36; 2. BNL A 2:16.29; 3. BNL B 2:34.38.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:09.52; 2. Hackney (BNL) 1:13.95; 3. Breedlove (BNL) 1:19.70.
100 breaststroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:10.32; 2. Hickman (NA) 1:26.93; 3. Randall (NA) 1:40.60.
400 freestyle relay: 1. BNL A 4:06.61; 2. BNL B 5:27.95.
