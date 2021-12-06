NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central swept host Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual meet Saturday afternoon.
The Highlander boys won 120-49 while the Floyd girls triumphed 122-58.
On the boys' side, Floyd won nine of the 11 events en route to victory.
For the Highlanders, three swimmers won two individual events apiece. Kevin Smith captured the 100-yard freestyle (52.80 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.86). Payton Bowman was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:12.01) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.06). Finally, Jadyn Gomes took first in the 50 freestyle (24.30) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.06).
Gomes and Bowman also teamed up with Mitchel Meier and Jackson Woten to win the 200 medley relay. Gomes and Smith also combined with Ryan Cochran and Carter Bolling to capture the 200 free relay. Finally, Cole Litch, Bolling, Woten and Bowman teamed up to take the 400 freestyle relay.
On the girls' side, Floyd won seven of the 12 events.
Five individuals won one race apiece. They were Lucy Owens in the 50 free (27.00), Kaleigh Schuler in 1-meter diving (197.70 points), Savanna Liddle in the 100 butterfly (1:05.59), Ella Robbeloth in the 100 free (58.26) and Macy McCollough in the 500 free (5:40.38).
Liddle, Robbeloth and McCollough teamed up with Morgan Schoen to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.40). McCollough and Owens also combined with Elizabeth Kanemitsu and Claire Jones to capture the 400 free relay (3:58.27).
Floyd Central will host Madison at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 120, JENNINGS COUNTY 49
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Mitchel Meier, Payton Bowman, Jackson Woten) 1:52.82; 2. Jennings County A 1:57.57; 3. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Nathan Wheatley, Cole Litch, Damon Smith) 1:57.78.
200 freestyle: 1. Kevin Smith (FC) 1:55.86; 2. Alec Elrod (FC) 2:02.54; 3. Levi March (JC) 2:05.62.
200 individual medley: 1. Bowman (FC) 2:12.01; 2. Noah McFall (JC) 2:18.42; 3. Litch (FC) 2:23.15.
50 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 24.30; 2. Woten (FC) 24.97; 3. Greyson Jackson (JC) 25.46.
100 butterfly: 1. Gomes (FC) 1:01.06; 2. Woten (FC) 1:01.43; 3. Jonathan Jones (JC) 1:08.87.
100 freestyle: 1. Smith (FC) 52.80; 2. Carter Bolling (FC) 56.57; 3. Meier (FC) 58.25.
500 freestyle: 1. McFall (JC) 5:25.40; 2. Elrod (FC) 5:28.14; 3. Litch (FC) 6:00.62.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Ryan Cochran, Gomes, Bolling, Smith) 1:39.87; 2. Jennings County A 1:40.66; 3. Floyd Central B (Schell, Elrod, Kevin McIntyre, Meier) 1:45.20.
100 backstroke: 1. Brock Lane (JC) 1:04.58; 2. Smith (FC) 1:04.69; 3. Marsh (JC) 1:07.08.
100 breaststroke: 1. Bowman (FC) 1:10.06; 2. Meier (FC) 1:13.32; 3. Wheatley (FC) 1:19.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Litch, Bolling, Woten, Bowman) 3:38.60; 2. Floyd Central B (Smith, Cochran, Elrod, Smith) 3:39.11; 3. Jennings County A 4:28.45.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 122, JENNINGS COUNTY 58
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jennings County A 1:56.94; 2. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Mia Cochran, Ella Robbeloth, Savanna Liddle) 2:01.22; 3. Floyd Central C (Erin Fletcher, Meredith Bielefeld, Sierra Midkiff, Avery Lewis) 2:16.64.
200 freestyle: 1. Avery Witt (JC) 2:04.27; 2. Morgan Schoen (FC) 2:08.02; 3. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:13.88.
200 IM: 1. Reagan Brown (JC) 2:22.60; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 2:28.38; 3. Claire Schuler (FC) 2:30.38.
50 freestyle: 1. Owens (FC) 27.00; 2. Braylee Moore (JC) 27.24; 3. Cochran (FC) 27.71.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 197.70; 2. Saachi Bahatia (FC) 137.30.
100 butterfly: 1. Liddle (FC) 1:05.59; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:06.57; 3. Cavan (FC) 1:12.83.
100 freestyle: 1. Robbeloth (FC) 58.26; 2. Cochran (FC) 1:00.11; 3. Moore (J) 1:00.21.
500 freestyle: 1. Macy McCollough (FC) 5:40.38; 2. Claire Jones (FC) 5:48.41; 3. Tatum Brown (JC) 5:51.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Schoen, Robbeloth, McCollough) 1:48.40; 2. Floyd Central B (Owens, Claire Schuler, Cavan, Jones) 1:49.94; 3. Floyd Central C (Paris Craddock, Ava Pfaffenberger, Shannon McKay, Ashlyn Jewell) 1:58.35.
100 backstroke: 1. Avery Witt (JC) 1:02.34; 2. Fletcher (FC) 1:08.00; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 1:11.30.
100 breaststroke: 1. Brown (JC) 1:10.63; 2. Schuler (FC) 1:15.33; 3. Brown (JC) 1:18.85.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (McCollough, Kanemitsu, Jones, Owens) 3:58.27; 2. Floyd Central B (Liddle, Cavan, Cochran, Schoen) 3:59.51; 3. Jennings County A 4:04.78.
DEVILS, DOGS SPLIT
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany and Jeffersonville split a dual HHC meet Saturday.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs beat the Red Devils 105-63 while the Jeff girls triumphed 104-76.
In the boys' meet, New Albany won eight of the 12 events.
Matthew Bishop and Colin Kruer won two individual events apiece for the Bulldogs. Bishop triumphed in the 50 free (24.21) and the 100 free (53.43) while Kruer was victorious in the 1-meter diving competition (218.80 points) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.45).
Other individual winners for the 'Dogs included Sam Jaggers in the 200 individual medley (2:09.67) and Nate Samsel in the 100 backstroke (1:08.32).
Kruer, Bishop, Jaggers and Caleb Dai combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.22). Later Kruer, Bishop, Jaggers and Kaleb Kruer captured the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.77).
For Jeff, Evan Dickson won the 200 freestyle (1:46.90) and the 100 butterfly (55.57) while Margad Pagva was victorious in the 500 free (5:13.02). Dickson, Pagva, Koy Ramer and Bryce Norton also teamed up to take first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.80).
On the girls' side, each team won six events.
For the victorious Red Devils, Emily Miller won a pair of individual events — the 200 IM (2:30.32) and the 500 free (5:42.73).
Also for Jeff, Ruby Dunn captured the 200 free (2:10.40) and Rileigh Dethy the 100 butterfly (1:07.93).
Meanwhile, Miller and Dethy teamed up with Katelyn Case and Maggie Nifong to win the 200 free relay (1:53.09). In the final event, Miller, Dunn and Nifong combined with Kaya Arnold to take first in the 400 free relay (4:08.45).
For the Bulldogs, Lauren Lopp led the way with wins in the 50 free (26.72) and the 100 free (58.53).
Also for New Albany, Stella Klaus captured the 1-meter diving competition (199.05 points), Abigail Holder won the 100 backstroke (1:07.01) and Peyton Lamb triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.58).
Holder, Lamb, Lopp and Preslava Nedelcheva teamed up to take the 200 medley relay (2:04.51).
BOYS: NEW ALBANY 105, JEFFERSONVILLE 63
200-medley relay: 1. New Albany A (Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Caleb Dai) 1:50.22; 2. Jeff A (Bryce Norton, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Evan Dickson) 1:54.70; 3. New Albany B (Toby Kleehamer, Mattison Payne, Thomas Powell, David Dai) 2:28.59.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:46.90; 2. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 1:50.94; 3. Nate Samsel (NA) 2:13.58.
200 individual medley: 1. Sam Jaggers (NA) 2:09.67; 2. C. Dai (NA) 2:20.72; 3. Ramer (J) 2:21.14.
50 freestyle: 1. Bishop (NA) 24.21; 2. Cohen Poor (J) 25.57; 3. Norton (J) 25.70.
1-meter diving: 1. Colin Kruer (NA) 218.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Dickson (J) 55.57; 2. K. Kruer (NA) 56.84; 3. Jaggers (NA) 57.70.
100 freestyle: 1. Bishop (NA) 53.43; 2. Poor (J) 57.57; 3. D. Dai (NA) 1:07.65.
500 freestyle: 1. Margad Pagva (J) 5:13.02; 2. C. Dai (NA) 5:37.09; 3. Kleehamer (NA) 7:44.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Dickson, Pagva, Ramer, Norton) 1:38.80; 2. New Albany A (K. Kruer, Logan Papp, D. Dai, C. Dai) 1:39.02; 3. Jeff B (Poor, R. Hunter-Lawrence, Eric Whaley, Evan Bartle) 2:03.81.
100 backstroke: 1. Nate Samsel (NA) 1:08.32; 2. Norton (J) 1:11.23; 3. Griffin Hampton (NA) 1:11.52.
100 breaststroke: 1. C. Kruer (NA) 1:06.45; 2. Pagva (J) 1:11.55; 3. Papp (NA) 1:14.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (K. Kruer, Bishop, Jaggers, C. Kruer) 3:36.77; 2. Jeff A (Poor, Hunter-Lawrence, Whaley, Tavion Price) 6:05.02.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 104, NEW ALBANY 76
200-yard medley relay: 1. New Albany A (Abigail Holder, Peyton Lamb, Preslava Nedelcheva, Lauren Lopp) 2:04.51; 2. Jeff A (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Ruby Dunn, Katelyn Case) 2:08.51; 3. Jeff B (Avery Dethy, Laci Foster, Rileigh Dethy, Hulan Otgonbaya) 2:16.14.
200 freestyle: 1. Dunn (J) 2:10.40; 2. Maggie Nifong (J) 2:14.29; 3. R. Dethy (J) 2:18.00.
200 IM: 1. Emily Miller (J) 2:30.32; 2. Nedelcheva (NA) 2:31.12; 3. Langness (J) 2:39.32.
50 freestyle: 1. Lopp (NA) 26.72; 2. Case (J) 27.09; 3. Arnold (J) 28.28.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 199.05; 2. Eva Ellis (J) 131.95; 3. Are'lla Sheckles (J) 107.00.
100 butterfly: 1. R. Dethy (J) 1:07.93; 2. Nedelcheva (NA) 1:09.10; 3. Arnold (J) 1:12.42.
100 freestyle: 1. Lopp (NA) 58.53; 2. Case (J) 59.11; 3. A. Dethy (J) 1:02.30.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:42.73; 2. Dunn (J) 5:47.04; 3. Peyton Lamb (NA) 6:18.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Case, Nifong, R. Dethy, Miller) 1:53.09; 2. New Albany A (Analiese Hickman, Emery Jackson, Nedelcheva, Lopp) 1:53.73; 3. Jeff B (Langness, Foster, A. Dethy, Otgonbaya) 2:02.75.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:07.01; 2. Nifong (J) 1:10.91; 3. A. Dethy 1:15.13.
100 breaststroke: 1. Lamb (NA) 1:19.58; 2. Foster (J) 1:23.97; 3. Hickman (NA) 1:25.09.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Arnold, Dunn, Nifong, Miller) 4:08.45; 2. New Albany A (Jackson, Faust, Lamb, Hickman) 4:27.78; 3. New Albany B (Clara Bishop, Lila Waters, Cheyenne Middleton, Dana Wright) 5:02.75.
PIONEERS 2ND, HORNETS 3RD AT TELL CITY
TELL CITY — Providence took second and Henryville placed third at Saturday's Tell City Relays.
The host Marksmen won the event with 116 points — 34 better than the runner-up Pioneers and 60 more than the Hornets.
The Providence foursome of Ethan Kerr, Tristan Mayrose, Jake Miller and Will Harper combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.06).
Meanwhile Henryville's four swimmers combined to win four events.
Adam Ross, Mason Tolliver, Adam Spicer and Jack Spicer teamed up to take first in the 250 free relay (2:26.48), the 400 medley relay (4:52.45), the 200 stroke/free relay (1:59.04) and the 1,000 free relay (11:51.37).
“I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome to start our season," first-year Henryville coach Kitty Cline said. "I was most surprised by the freshmen. Mason and Adam came into their first high school meet and killed it. They didn’t let the nerves get to them and swam their hearts out.”
The Hornets swim at Floyd Central on Tuesday and at Southwestern on Thursday.
TELL CITY RELAYS
Team scores: 1. Tell City 116, 2. Providence 82, 3. Henryville 56.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Tell City 2:01.42; 2. Providence (Zach Applewhite, Jake Miller, Matteo Zakel, Ethan Kerr) 2:03.61.
250 free relay: 1. Henryville (Adam Ross, Mason Tolliver, Adam Spicer, Jack Spicer) 2:26.48; 2. Tell City 2:46.03.
400 medley relay: 1. Henryville A (Tolliver, A. Spicer, Ross, J. Spicer) 4:52.45; 2. Providence (Applewhite, Miller, Tackett, Zakel) 4:55.46; 3. Tell City 4:56.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Providence (Kerr, Tristan Mayrose, Miller, Will Harper) 1:49.06; 2. Tell City 1:59.78.
150 butterfly relay: 1. Tell City 1:28.04; 2. Providence (Applewhite, Zakel, Tackett) 1:31.90.
200 stroke/free relay: 1. Henryville (J. Spicer, A. Spicer, Ross, Tolliver) 1:59.04; 2. Tell City 2:00.68.
1,000 free relay: 1. Henryville (Ross, A. Spicer, Tolliver, J. Spicer) 11:51.37; 2. Providence (Mayrose, Tackett, Zakel, Applewhite) 12:29.75; 3. Tell City 13:39.12.
150 breaststroke relay: 1. Tell City 1:48.54; 2. Providence (Miller, Kerr, Harrison Howell) 2:04.64.
400 free relay: 1. Tell City 4:44.29; 2. Providence (Mayrose, Harper, Howell, Tackett) 5:38.44.
2 NEW WASH GIRLS DO WELL
AURORA — New Washington competed at South Dearborn on Saturday.
For the Mustangs, freshman Averie Wilson finished third in both the 200 IM (3:22.19) and the 100 breaststroke (46.22)
Meanwhile, sophomore Izzy McAllister took third in the 100 backstroke (1:47.35, a new personal-best) and finished fourth in the 50 free (42.37).
