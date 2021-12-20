FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central girls won the school's invitational Saturday, while the Highlander boys finishing second
The girls' team tallied 609 points to top second-place Brownsburg. Boonville, North Harrison and Southwestern rounded out the top five teams in the Floyd Central Invitational at Highland Hills Middle School.
On the boys' side, Brownsburg won the the invitational with a team score of 671. Floyd Central finished second with 505 points. The Highlanders were followed by Boonville, North Harrison and Southwestern.
In individual competitions, the Floyd Central girls' A relay team won the 200-yard medley. The squad consisted of Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth and Claire Schuler.
In the girls' 200-yard freestyle, Floyd Central senior Maddy Cavan finished second, followed by teammates Elizabeth Kanemitsu and Macy McCollough.
Savanna Liddle won the girls' 50-yard freestyle for Floyd Central with a finals time of 25.32.
Schoen finished second in the girls' 200-yard individual medley for the Highlanders.
In the girls' 1-meter diving event, Floyd Central senior Kaleigh Schuler took first place with a finals score of 333.95.
Floyd Central's Liddle and Claire Jones took second and third respectively in the girls' 100-yard freestyle.
In the girls' 500-yard freestyle, Kanemitsu took second place.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Floyd Central's A team won the event with a time of 1:44.23. The team consists of Savanna Liddle, Morgan Schoen, Claire Jones and Claire Schuler.
Claire Jones finished second and Lucy Owens came in third place in the girls' 100-yard backstroke.
In the girls' 100-yard breaststroke, Floyd Central's Claire Schuler edged teammate Morgan Schoen to win the event.
In the final event on the girls' side, Floyd Central's A team won the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team consists of Claire Jones, Ella Robbeloth, Lucy Owens and Savanna Liddle.
In the boys' competition, Floyd Central's A relay team of Ryder Schell, Mitchel Meier, Cole Litch and Alex Elrod finished third in the 200-yard medley relay.
Floyd Central's Payton Bowman grabbed third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.55.
In the sixth event, Floyd Central's Kevin Smith took third place in the 200-yard individual medley.
Floyd Central sophomore Jadyn Gomes finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.06.
The Floyd Central 200-yard freestyle relay A team took third place with a time of 1:36.73 in event 20.
Floyd Central junior finished in third place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 35.31.
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Floyd Central A team of Jadyn Gomes, Payton Bowman, Jackson Woten and Kevin Smith finished third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.