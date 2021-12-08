FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept a pair of dual meets with Madison and Henryville on Tuesday night in the Highlanders’ home-opener at Highland Hills.
On the boys’ side, Floyd downed Madison 109-71 and Henryville 146-16. On the girls’ side, the Highlanders triumphed 139-41 over Madison and 154-23 over Henryville.
The Floyd boys won five of the 12 events en route to victory. Junior Kevin Smith won a pair of individual events — the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.98) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.92).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders included Nathan Wheatley in the 1-meter diving competition (77.15 points) and Jaydn Gomes in the 100 backstroke (58.92).
Smith also teamed up with Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod and Payton Bowman to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.05).
"Our boys' team depth showed overall throughout the meet. They did a great job racing a talented Madison team," Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins said.
On the girls’ side, the Highlanders were victorious in 11 of the 12 events, including eight of the individual variety.
Macy McCollough captured the 200 freestyle (2:06.89), Savanna Liddle the 50 free (25.52), Kaleigh Schuler the 1-meter diving competition (199.98 points), Sierra Midkiff in the 100 butterfly (1:07.15), Claire Jones in the 100 free (56.62), Morgan Schoen in the 500 freestyle (5:31.62), Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:02.17) and Claire Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.35).
Floyd Central also won all three relays. Owens, Schoen, Liddle and Claire Schuler combined to claim the 200 medley relay (1:56.30). Schuler, McCollough, Jones and Liddle teamed up to take the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.73) while Schoen, Jones, McCollough and Liddle triumphed in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.76).
"For the girls it was the first time we've put together some of our best relays and they posted some great times," Perkins said.
Meanwhile Henryville’s 13 swimmers established 20 personal-bests and three new school records. On the girls’ side, junior Beatrice Zignani set a new mark in the 100 free (1:03.94), eclipsing the previous mark set in 2010. On the boys’ side, Jack Spicer took second in the 100 backstroke in 59.18 seconds, breaking the 12-year-old school record, and third in the 500, lowering his school record to 5:14.05.
“I’m happy with how many personal records the team has set this early in the season,” Henryville coach Kitty Cline said. “We have our eyes on some more records for Bea and Jack, who swam what we planned. He was very consistent in the 500, never swimming a 33-second 50 yard split, and we talked afterward that now he needs to be able to go with the leaders mid-race. He relaxed just a bit and was playing catch-up the rest of the race. He still felt strong at the end and that’s a good sign. For the 100 back, he recently swam a 59. He was faster this time in the water, but didn’t have a clean turn and missed the touch at the finish. So we like where he is headed with some technique adjustments.”
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 109, MADISON 71; FLOYD CENTRAL 146, HENRYVILLE 16.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Madison A 1:47.74; 2. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Jackson Woten, Damon Smith) 1:49.06; 3. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Mitchel Meier, Cole Litch, Alec Elrod) 1:55.03.
200 freestyle: 1. Leighton Wielgoszinski (M) 1:53.21; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:53.76; 3. Liam Roney (M) 1:56.22; 4. Carter Bolling (FC) 2:02.96; 5. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:05.85; 6. Adam Spicer (H) 2:25.53; 8. Adam Ross (H) 2:37.42.
200 individual medley: 1. K. Smith (FC) 2:07.98; 2. Charlie Furlow (M) 2:15.12; 3. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:17.49; 4. Woten (FC) 2:17.99.
50 freestyle: 1. Jack Kelsey (M) 24.45; 2. Elrod (FC) 24.61; 3. Litch (FC) 25.42; 4. D. Smith (FC) 25.77; 6. Mason Tolliver (H) 27.70.
1-meter diving: 1. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 77.15; 2. Jack Sandford (FC) 57.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Furlow (M) 58.39; 2. Woten (FC) 59.97; 3. Litch (FC) 1:03.05; 5. Schell (FC) 1:06.45.
100 freestyle: 1. Roney (M) 52.02; 2. Gomes (FC) 52.10; 3. Elrod (FC) 54.09; 5. Meier (FC) 58.68; 6. Tolliver (H) 1:05.06.
500 freestyle: 1. Wielgoszinski (M) 5:07.45; 2. Bowman (FC) 5:11.68; 3. Jack Spicer (H) 5:14.05; 4. McIntyre (FC) 5:32.30; 5. Bolling (FC) 5:39.87; 6. Whitaker (M) 6:31.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Woten, K. Smith, Elrod, Bowman) 1:36.05; 2. Madison A 1:36.39; 3. Floyd Central B (Litch, Cochran, McIntyre, Bolling) 1:44.26.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 58.92; 2. J. Spicer (H) 59.18; 3. Schell (FC) 1:02.77; 4. D. Smith (FC) 1:05.99; 6. Adam Spicer (H) 1:17.35; 8. Ross (H) 1:22.67.
100 breaststroke: 1. K. Smith (FC) 1:04.92; 2. Meier (FC) 1:11.19; 3. Kelsey (M) 1:12.76; 4. Cochran (FC) 1:13.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Madison A 3:32.86; 2. Floyd Central A (Gomes, Bolling, McIntyre, Bowman) 3:39.01; 3. Floyd Central B (D. Smith, Schell, Cochran, Meier) 4:00.39.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 139, MADISON 41; FLOYD CENTRAL 154, HENRYVILLE 23
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:56.30; 2. Madison A 2:05.37; 3. Floyd Central C (Meredith Bielefeld, Avery Lewis, Ashlyn Jewell, Shannon McKay) 2:16.98; 4. Madison B 2:23.00; 5. Henryville A (Kalie Jackson, Beatrice Zignani, Brooklin Thompson, Samantha Powell) 2:32.18.
200 freestyle: 1. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:06.89; 2. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:08.79; 3. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:10.30; 7. Kate Smith (H) 2:51.08; 8. Jackson (H) 2:54.68.
200 IM: 1. Mei Shibata (M) 2:18.60; 2. Claire Jones (FC) 2:20.15; 3. Sierra Midkiff (FC) 2:29.43; 4. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:32.99; 5. Zignani (H) 2:36.04.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.52; 2. Emily Nay (M) 28.32; 3. Ava Pfaffenberger (FC) 28.40; 4. Shannon McKay (FC) 28.91; 7. Lillie Owens (H) 33.34; 8. Hannah Ramsey (H) 34.56; 9. Kaliana Willis (H) 52.89.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 199.98; 2. Saachi Bahatia (FC) 126.65.
100 butterfly: 1. Midkiff (FC) 1:07.15; 2. Nay (M) 1:09.33; 3. Haley Kelley (FC) 1:11.92; 4. Jewell (FC) 1:19.06; 6. Powell (H) 1:26.19; 7. Thompson (H) 1:33.73.
100 freestyle: 1. Jones (FC) 56.62; 2. Owens (FC) 56.70; 3. McCollough (FC) 58.16; 6. Owens (H) 1:17.86; 7. Smith (H) 1:18.39; 9. Ramsey (H) 1:36.97.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:31.62; 2. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:45.01; 3. Cavan (FC) 5:48.86; 6. Powell (H) 7:21.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (C. Schuler, McCollough, Jones, Liddle) 1:46.73; 2. Floyd Central B (Kelley, Cochran, Cavan, Schoen) 1:52.48; 3. Floyd Central C (Lewis, Paris Craddock, McKay, Pfaffenberger) 1:57.81.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:02.17; 2. Erin Fletcher (FC) 1:07.07; 3. Avery Johnson (M) 1:12.78; 4. Bielefeld (FC) 1:15.53; 7. Natalie Velten (H) 1:50.59; 8. Willis (H) 2:48.85.
100 breaststroke: 1. C. Schuler (FC) 1:13.35; 2. Shibata (M) 1:14.56; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:16.84; 4. Lewis (FC) 1:23.32; 5. Jackson (H) 1:37.95.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Schoen, Jones, McCollough, Liddle) 3:52.76; 2. Floyd Central B (Cavan, Owens, Kanemitsu, Cochran) 4:04.38; 3. Madison A 4:10.89; 4. Floyd Central C (Craddock, Bielefeld, McKay, Jewell) 4:27.89.
