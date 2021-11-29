BEDFORD — Floyd Central swept host Bedford North Lawrence in its first dual meet of the season Saturday.
The Highlander boys outlasted the Stars 97.5 to 85.5. Meanwhile the Floyd girls cruised to a 141-37 victory over BNL.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won five of the 12 events en route to victory.
Juniors Payton Bowman and Kevin Smith led the way for Floyd Central. Each captured a pair of individual events and teamed up to take first in a relay as well.
Bowman won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.83 seconds) and the 500 free (5:18.43) while Smith finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:08.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.69).
Bowman and Smith then combined with junior Alec Elrod and sophomore Cole Litch to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.99).
On the girls’ side, Floyd triumphed in 10 of the 12 events.
Junior Savanna Liddle led the way. She took first in a pair of individual events — the 50 free (26.01) and 100 free (58.26) — while also helping a pair of relay teams to victories as well.
Five other individual-event winners were senior Kaleigh Schuler in the 1-meter diving competition (199.30), sophomore Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:04.66), sophomore Morgan Schoen in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.59), sophomore Claire Jones in the 200 IM (2:23.86) and freshman Sierra Midkiff in the 100 butterfly (1:07.29).
The Highlanders also won all three relays.
Liddle, Jones, junior Mia Cochran and senior Maddy Cavan captured the 200 medley relay (2:02.28). Liddle, Owens, Cochran and sophomore Mary McCollough triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.32). McCollough, Cavan, sophomore Ella Robbeloth and senior Shannon McKay were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.64).
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 97.5, BEDFORD NL 85.5
200-yard medley relay: 1. BNL A 1:47.68; 2. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod) 1:49.13; 3. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Ryan Cochran, Cole Litch, Mitchel Meier) 1:58.22.
200 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:56.83; 2. Trey Kimbley (BNL) 1:58.25; 3. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:05.01.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:08.16; 2. Alexander Swenson (BNL) 2:12.65; 3 (tie). Isaiah Eicle (BNL), Jackson Woten (FC) 2:21.12.
50 freestyle: 1. John Allen (BNL) 23.09; 2. Cole Baker (BNL) 23.28; 3. Elrod (FC) 25.28.
1-meter diving: 1. Kade Bailey (BNL) 157.15; 2. Jaevyn Nikirk (BNL) 124.45; 3. Cameron Miller (BNL) 124.30.
100 butterfly: 1. Swenson (BNL) 57.81; 2. Litch (FC) 1:05.25; 3. Elrod (FC) 1:06.44.
100 freestyle: 1. Allen (BNL) 50.96; 2. Gomes (FC) 52.58; 3. Jackson Woten (FC) 54.15.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:18.43; 2. Kimbley (BNL) 5:23.76; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:24.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Smith, Elrod, Litch, Bowman) 1:38.99; 2. Bedford NL A 1:45.74; 3. Floyd Central B (Nathan Wheatley, Cochran, Damon Smith, Carter Bolling) 1:45.92.
100 backstroke: 1. Baker (BNL) 59.15; 2. Gomes (FC) 59.33; 3. Schell (FC) 1:04.52.
100 breaststroke: 1. K. Smith (FC) 1:05.69; 2. Cochran (FC) 1:11.17; 3. Eicle (BNL) 1:13.13.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Bedford NL 3:30.15; 2. Floyd Central A (Bowman, Woten, Gomes, Bolling) 3:36.63; 3. Floyd Central B (McIntyre, D. Smith, Meier, Griffin Miller) 3:56.26).
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 141, BEDFORD NL 37
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Claire Jones, Mia Cochran, Savanna Liddle, Maddy Cavan) 2:02.28; 2. Floyd Central A (Claire Schuler, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Shannon McKay) 2:04.36; 3. Floyd Central C (Sierra Midkiff, Haley Kelley, Ashlyn Jewell, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:15.78.
200 freestyle: 1. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 2:04.40; 2. Lucy Owens (FC) 2:07.44; 3. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:07.66.
200 IM: 1. Jones (FC) 2:23.86; 2. Schoen (FC) 2:25.10; 3. Cochran (FC) 2:32.27.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 26.01; 2. Schuler (FC) 26.80; 3. Robbeloth (FC) 27.04.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 199.30; 2. Saachi Bahatia (FC) 140.22; 3. Ashley Starks (BNL) 120.50.
100 butterfly: 1. Midkiff (FC) 1:07.29; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 1:08.85; 3. Shelby Slaughter (BNL) 1:09.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 58.26; 2. Schuler (FC) 59.42; 3. McCollough (FC) 1:00.26.
500 freestyle: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 5:35.08; 2. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 5:45.39; 3. Cavan (FC) 5:52.00.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, McCollough, Cochran, Liddle) 1:48.32; 2. Floyd Central B (Jones, Schoen, Kanemitsu, Schuler) 1:49.56; 3. Floyd Central C (Meredith Bielefeld, Avery Lewis, Jewell, Pfaffenberger) 2:01.34.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:04.66; 2. Jones (FC) 1:05.87; 3. Midkiff (FC) 1:11.04.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:15.59; 2. Cochran (FC) 1:17.01; 3. Haley Kelley (FC) 1:28.70.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (McCollough, Cavan, Robbeloth, McKay) 4:08.64; 2. Floyd Central A (Owens, Kanemitsu, Kelley, Midkiff) 4:13.05; 3. Bedford NL 4:28.50.
