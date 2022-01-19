FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central capped off perfect 7-0 dual-meet seasons with wins over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night.
The Highlander girls defeated the Bulldogs 126-53 while the Floyd boys triumphed 108-75.
Ella Robbeloth led the Floyd Central girls, who won nine of the 12 events. The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 22.75 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (56.66).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were junior Mia Cochran in the 200 free (2:07.77), sophomore Claire Jones in the 50 free (26.85), junior Savanna Liddle in the 100 butterfly (1:02.92) and sophomore Morgan Schoen in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.82).
Floyd also won all three relays.
Liddle, Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler and Sierra Midkiff captured the 200 medley relay (1:59.23) to get the meet underway. Later, Liddle, Owens, Schoen and Maddy Cavan finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.31). Finally, Cochran combined with Macy McCollough, Elizabeth Kanemitsu and Cavan to capture the 400 free relay (4:04.20).
Meanwhile New Albany finished first in a trio of events.
For the Bulldogs, junior Lauren Lopp won the 500 freestyle (5:34.91), sophomore Abigail Holder captured the 100 backstroke (1:06.54) and sophomore Stella Klaus captured the 1-meter diving competition by edging Floyd’s Kaleigh Schuler by two points (215.70-213.70).
On the boys’ side, New Albany won seven events but the Highlanders’ depth helped them to victory.
Juniors Kevin Smith and Jadyn Gomes led the way for Floyd.
Smith captured the 200 IM (2:05.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.88) while Gomes was victorious in the 100 free (52.67) and the 100 back (1:00.05).
Smith and Gomes also teamed up with Alec Elrod and Payton Bowman to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.27).
On the flip side, Kaleb Kruer was the top ‘Dog. The senior captured the 200 freestyle (1:49.09) and the 100 butterfly (56.25) individually.
Other winners for New Albany were Matthew Bishop in the 50 free (24.15), Colin Kruer in the 1-meter diving competition (227.15) and sophomore Sam Jaggers won the 500 free (5:06.38),
The Bulldogs also won two of the three relays.
Bishop, Jaggers, Colin Kruer and Caleb Dai teamed up to capture the 200 medley relay (1:48.17). Then in the final race, Bishop and Jaggers combined with the Kruers (Colin and Kaleb) to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.51).
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 108, NEW ALBANY 75
200-yard medley relay: 1. New Albany A (Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Matthew Bishop, Caleb Dai) 1:48.17; 2. Floyd Central A (Ryder Schell, Mitchel Meier, Jackson Woten, Alec Elrod) 1:52.12; 3. Floyd Central B (Kevin McIntyre, Ryan Cochran, Cole Litch, Griffin Miller) 2:00.67; 4. New Albany B (Nate Samsel, Mattison Payne, Logan Papp, David Dai) 2:12.54.
200 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 1:49.09; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:58.20; 3. Carter Bolling (FC) 2:03.18; 4. Jack Green (NA) 2:10.63; 5. Cochran (FC) 2:10.84; 6. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:17.21.
200 individual medley: 1. Kevin Smith (FC) 2:05.26; 2. Jaggers (NA) 2:07.86; 3. McIntyre (FC) 2:16.06; 4. Caleb Dai (NA) 2:16.43; 5. Papp (NA) 2:25.93.
50 freestyle: 1. Bishop (NA) 24.15; 2. Elrod (FC) 24.36; 3. Litch (FC) 25.85; 4. Meier (FC) 26.33; 5. D. Dai (NA) 30.57; 6. Pierce Madison (NA) 30.63.
1-meter diving: 1. C. Kruer (NA) 227.15; 2. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 103.55; 3. Jack Sandford (FC) 75.90.
100 butterfly: 1. K. Kruer (NA) 56.25; 2. Woten (FC) 59.64; 3. Litch (FC) 1:02.83; 4. C. Dai (NA) 1:05.94; 5. Schell (FC) 1:07.30.
100 freestyle: 1. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 52.67; 2. Elrod (FC) 53.43; 3. Bishop (NA) 53.50; 4. C. Kruer (NA) 53.86; 5. Samsel (NA) 56.80; 6. Griffin Miller (FC) 1:00.91.
500 freestyle: 1. Jaggers (NA) 5:06.38; 2. Bowman (FC) 5:19.64; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:28.64; 4. Bolling (FC) 5:30.35; 5. Green (NA) 5:55.24; 6. D. Dai (NA) 7:21.45.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Gomes, Smith, Elrod, Bowman) 1:36.27; 2. New Albany A (K. Kruer, Papp, Green, C. Dai) 1:39.87; 3. Floyd Central B (Schell, Meier, Cochran, Bolling) 1:46.18.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 1:00.05; 2. Schell (FC) 1:04.34; 3. Samsel (NA) 1:08.86; 4. Hampton (NA) 1:14.16; 5. Miller (FC) 1:17.23; 6. Toby Kleehamer (NA) 1:31.88.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:03.88; 2. Meier (FC) 1:10.76; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:11.14; 4. Papp (NA) 1:12.46; 5. Payne (NA) 1:27.32.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Bishop, Jaggers, C. Kruer, K. Kruer) 3:25.51; 2. Floyd Central A (Gomes, Bowman, Woten, Smith) 3:32.35; 3. Floyd Central B (McIntyre, Miller, Litch, Bolling) 3:56.62; 4. New Albany B (Samsel, Hampton, Green, Papp) 4:06.95.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 126, NEW ALBANY 53
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler, Sierra Midkiff, Savanna Liddle) 1:59.23; 2. Floyd Central B (Claire Jones, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Macy McCollough) 2:01.07; 3. New Albany A (Abigail Holder, Analiese Hickman, Lauren Lopp, Emery Jackson) 2:05.47; 4. Floyd Central C (Meredith Bielefeld, Kylie McDonald, Haley Kelley, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:11.99.
200 freestyle: 1. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:07.77; 2. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:09.58; 3. Clara Bishop (NA) 2:24.12; 4. Avery Lewis (FC) 2:24.78; 5. Jacqueline Owens (NA) 2:30.33.
200 IM: 1. Robbeloth (FC) 2:22.75; 2. Schuler (FC) 2:23.89; 3. Midkiff (FC) 2:28.23; 4. Preslava Nedelcheva (NA) 2:30.44; 5. Lila Waters (NA) 2:44.99.
50 freestyle: 1. Jones (FC) 26.85; 2. Jackson (NA) 27.75; 3. Pfaffenberger (FC) 28.59; 4. Hickman (NA) 28.76; 5. Maddie DeMotte (NA) 29.04; 6. Shannon McKay (FC) 29.28.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 215.70; 2. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 213.70; 3. Saachi Bahatia (FC) 170.40.
100 butterfly: 1. Liddle (FC) 1:02.92; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:05.80; 3. Owens (FC) 1:07.54; 4. Nedelcheva (NA) 1:09.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Robbeloth (FC) 56.66; 2. Jones (FC) 57.68; 3. Cochran (FC) 59.92; 4. Holder (NA) 1:01.54; 5. Hickman (NA) 1:03.11; 6. DeMotte (NA) 1:03.62.
500 freestyle: 1. Lopp (NA) 5:34.91; 2. McCollough (FC) 5:35.37; 3. Ashlyn Jewell (FC) 6:14.69; 4. Kelley (FC) 6:15.00; 5. Owens (NA) 6:39.82.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Owens, Schoen, Maddy Cavan) 1:47.31; 2. New Albany A (Lopp, Jackson, DeMotte, Nedelcheva) 1:54.56; 3. New Albany B (Maria Faust, Adriana Suiter, Owens, Cheyenne Middleton) 2:09.89; 4. Floyd Central C (Isabella Lanham, Paris Craddock, Alice Soccia, Erin Fletcher) 2:11.83.
100 backstroke: 1. Holder (NA) 1:06.54; 2. Fletcher (FC) 1:06.97; 3. C. Schuler (FC) 1:07.24; 4. Cavan (FC) 1:11.86; 5. Lila Waters (NA) 1:16.35; 6. Dana Wright (NA) 1:21.90.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:13.82; 2. McDonald (FC) 1:23.95; 3. Lewis (FC) 1:25.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (McCollough, Cochran, Kanemitsu, Cavan) 4:04.20; 2. New Albany A (Lopp, Jackson, Hickman, Nedelcheva) 4:12.03; 3. New Albany B (DeMotte, Clara Bishop, Holder, Faust) 4:23.17; 4. Floyd Central B (Kelley, Midkiff, Jewell, McKay) 4:23.88; 5. Floyd Central C (Lewis, Pfaffenberger, Craddock, Bielefeld) 4:32.36.
