FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept a dual meet against rival Jeffersonville in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night at Highland Hills.
On the boys’ side, the Red Devils defeated the Highlanders 120-59. On the girls’ side, Floyd triumphed 129-57.
“We had a great night overall. The Jeffersonville meet is always exciting. Both of the teams really get up for the meet, which leads to a great atmosphere,” Floyd head coach Joe Perkins said. ”At this point of the season kids are getting second opportunities to swim some of their better events and they took great advantage of it. We saw a lot of improvement in times and race technique/strategy from their first swims of the season. They are really doing a great job in practice and it is showing in meet settings.”
The Floyd Central boys won eight of the 12 events. The Highlanders were led by junior Payton Bowman, who won a pair of individual events and was also on two victorious relay teams. Bowman won the 50-yard freestyle (24.18 seconds) and the 100 free (52.85).
Other individual winners for Floyd were Jaydn Gomes in the 100 butterfly (58.32), Kevin Smith in the 100 backstroke (1:00.18), Mitchel Meier in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.49) and Nathan Wheatley in the 1-meter diving competition (95.10 points).
Bowman teamed with Smith, Meier and freshman Jackson Woten to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.90). Later Bowman combined with Smith again, as well as Gomes and Alec Elrod to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.42).
Jeff, meanwhile, won four events. Junior Evan Dickson took first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.17) and the 500 free (4:54.46). Freshman Margad Pagva, who was second to Dickson in the 500 free, won the 200 individual medley (2:08.74). Dickson and Pagva also combined with Cohen Poor and Bryce Norton to win the 200 free relay (1:37.36).
On the girls’ side, Floyd won 11 of the 12 events.
The Highlanders were led by Morgan Schoen and Claire Jones, both of whom won a pair of individual events as well as a relay.
Schoen finished first in the 200 IM (2:21.86) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.64) while Jones captured the 100 free (56.60) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.72). Those two also teamed up with Lucy Owens and Mia Cochran to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.74).
Other individual winners for Floyd included Savanna Liddle in the 50 free (25.46), Macy McCollough in the 500 free (5:34.95), Claire Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.33) and Kaleigh Schuler in the 1-meter diving competition (232.50 points).
Owens, Cochran, Liddle and McCollough teamed up to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:58.17) while Owens, Claire Schuler, Maddy Cavan and Shannon McKay captured the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.05).
The Red Devils’ lone victory came from Emily Miller in the 200 freestyle (2:07.76).
“I am very pleased with our effort and swims against a powerhouse like Floyd,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “We continued our week of three meets with dozens of season-best times, aggressive racing and great attitudes. We are swimming fast for us despite being tired and training very well.”
Both teams are back in action today.
The Highlanders host their own invitational, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. this morning. At the same time Jeff will compete in the Hamilton Southeastern Invitational, which features three of the Top 10 teams in the state.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 120, JEFFERSONVILLE 59
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Kevin Smith, Mitchel Meier, Payton Bowman, Jackson Woten) 1:49.90; 2. Jeff A (Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Evan Dickson, Bryce Norton) 1:51.34; 3. Floyd Central B (Carter Bolling, Nathan Wheatley, Kevin McIntyre, Griffin Miller) 1:59.98.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:48.17; 2. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 1:55.22; 3. Damon Smith (FC) 2:05.81; 4. Ryder Schell (FC) 2:11.14.
200 IM: 1. Pagva (J) 2:08.74; 2. Woten (FC) 2:17.48; 3. Alec Elrod (FC) 2:22.20; 4. Cole Litch (FC) 2:26.19; 5. Xander Quinn (J) 2:53.86.
50 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 24.18; 2. Cohen Poor (J) 25.82; 3. Bolling (FC) 26.05; 4. Meier (FC) 26.13; 5. Jamison Thompson (J) 29.24; 6. Eric Whaley (J) 34.24.
1-meter diving: 1. Wheatley (FC) 95.10; 2. Jack Sandford (FC) 70.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Gomes (FC) 58.32; 2. Ramer (J) 1:00.38; 3. Bolling (FC) 1:04.49; 4. Ryan Cochran (FC) 1:07.64; 5. Thompson (J) 1:21.83.
100 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 52.86; 2. McIntyre (FC) 55.65; 3. Poor (J) 56.84; 4. Schell (FC) 1:00.11; 5. Evan Bartle (J) 1:18.13; 6. Eric Whaley (J) 1:20.96.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:54.46; 2. Pagva (J) 5:08.74; 3. K. Smith (FC) 5:25.97; 4. Woten (FC) 5:30.75; 5. Cochran (FC) 5:54.08.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Poor, Norton, Pagva, Dickson) 1:37.36; 2. Floyd A (Gomes, Elrod, Litch, Woten) 1:39.06; 3. Floyd B (Schell, Bolling, Cochran, D. Smith) 1:44.73; 4. Floyd C (McIntyre, Meier, Griffin Miller, Wheatley) 1:48.32.
100 backstroke: 1. K. Smith (FC) 1:00.18; 2. Elrod (FC) 1:05.96; 3. Norton (J) 1:09.53; 4. Litch (FC) 1:09.72; 5. Romier Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:59.73.
100 breaststroke: 1. Meier (FC) 1:10.49; 2. McIntyre (FC) 1:10.52; 3. Ramer (J) 1:16.16; 4. Wheatley (FC) 1:18.62; 5. Quinn (J) 1:24.09.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd A (Gomes, K. Smith, Bowman, Elrod) 3:34.42; 2. Floyd B (Schell, D. Smith, Cochran, Litch) 3:52.92; 3. Jeff A (Ramer, Poor, Thompson, Quinn) 4:08.04.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 129, JEFFERSONVILLE 57
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Lucy Owens, Mia Cochran, Savanna Liddle, Macy McCollough) 1:58.17; 2. Floyd Central A (Claire Jones, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Claire Schuler) 1:58.57; 3. Jeff A (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Rileigh Dethy, Maggie Nifong) 2:07.69; 4. Floyd Central C (Erin Fletcher, Avery Lewis, Ashlyn Jewell, Haley Kelley) 2:12.67; 5. Jeff B (Hulan Otgonbaya, Laci Foster, Avery Dethy, Jordenn Sheppard) 2:26.82.
200 freestyle: 1. Emily Miller (J) 2:07.76; 2. Ruby Dunn (J) 2:08.87; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:09.00; 4. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:09.84; 5. Sierra Midkiff (FC) 2:14.56; 6.Otgonbaya (J) 2:43.38.
200 IM: 1. Morgan Schoen (FC) 2:21.86; 2. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:28.39; 3. A. Dethy (J) 2:29.47; 4. R. Dethy (J) 2:32.44; 5. Langess (J) 2:32.98; 6. Jewell (FC) 2:43.14.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.46; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 27.00; 3. Owens (FC) 27.14; 4. Arnold (J) 27.74; 5. Nifong (J) 28.62.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 232.50; 2. Saachi Bahatia (FC) 162.50; 3. Mia Panepinto (J) 147.10; 4. Eva Ellis (J) 134.45; 5. Are’lla Sheckles (J) 124.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:04.64; 2. Nifong (J) 1:07.25; 3. Robbeloth (FC) 1:07.33; 4. R. Dethy (J) 1:07.73; 5. Midkiff (FC) 1:08.05.
100 freestyle: 1. Jones (FC) 56.60; 2. Liddle (FC) 56.68; 3. C. Schuler (FC) 59.97; 4. Foster (J) 1:04.00; 5. Ellis (J) 1:17.87; 6. Sheppard (J) 1:17.94.
500 freestyle: 1. McCollough (FC) 5:34.95; 2. Miller (J) 5:34.96; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:44.01; 4. Dunn (J) 5:49.13; 5. Cavan (FC) 5:52.62; 6. A. Dethy (J) 6:01.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, C. Schuler, Cavan, Shannon McKay) 1:52.05; 2. Jeff A (Arnold, Nifong, Dunn, Miller) 1:52.74; 3. Floyd Central B (Ava Pfaffenberger, Kanemitsu, Kelley, Meredith Bielefeld) 1:55.70; 4. Floyd Central C (Isabella Lanham, Ana Calero, Alice Soccia, Paris Craddock) 2:13.88; 5. Jeff B (Athena Dorsey, Otgonbaya, Ellis, Stacy Wilder) 2:36.97.
100 backstroke: 1. Jones (FC) 1:04.72; 2. Erin Fletcher (FC) 1:07.81; 3. Arnold (J) 1:11.69; 4. Bielefeld (FC) 1:14.49; 5. Otgonbaya (J) 1:29.51; 6. Wilder (J) 2:00.62.
100 breaststroke: 1. C. Schuler (FC) 1:14.33; 2. Cochran (FC) 1:16.65; 3. Langness (J) 1:21.95; 4. Foster (J) 1:22.73; 5. Kelley (FC) 1:24.88; 6. Sheppard (J) 1:36.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd B (Schoen, Owens, Cochran, Jones) 3:54.74; 2. Floyd A (McCollough, Robbeloth, Cavan, Liddle) 3:54.87; 3. Jeff A (A. Dethy, Miller, Langness, Dunn) 4:14.96; 4. Floyd C (Pfaffenberger, McKay, Jewell, Midkiff) 4:24.31; 5. Jeff B (Ellis, Foster, Sheppard, Wilder) 5:27.07.
