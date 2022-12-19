FLOYDS KNOBS — The host Highlanders took second in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions of Saturday’s Floyd Central Invitational at Highland Hills.
Brownsburg swept the team titles.
On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs won eight events en route to 620 points — 54 more than the runner-up Highlanders.
On the girls’ side, Brownsburg outscored Floyd by 14 points (604 to 590) to win. The Highlanders, however, finished first in seven of the 11 events.
Claire Jones led the way for Floyd. The junior won two events — the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 5.06 seconds) and the 100 free (57.16) — individually. She also helped the Highlanders to victories in two relays.
Jones teamed up with Savanna Liddle, Mia Cochran and Claire Schuler to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.57), then with Liddle, Morgan Schoen and Brooke Bielefeld to capture the 400 free relay (3:53.91).
Other winners for Floyd were Liddle in the 50 free (25.67); Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.62) and sophomore Sierra Midkiff in the 200 individual medley (2:23.20).
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won a pair of individual events — Jaydn Gomes triumphed in the 100 freestyle (50.00) while Kevin Smith was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.23).
Additionally, Floyd’s foursome of Lucy Owens, Smith, Payton Bowman and Schuler triumphed in the mixed 200 medley relay (1:50.85).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg 620, 2. Floyd Central 566, 3. Boonville 392, 4. North Harrison 285, 5. Southwestern 61. 6. Shawe Memorial 24.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Brownsburg A 1:39.11; 2. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Jadyn Gomes) 1:44.86; 3. Brownsburg B 1:48.00; 4. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Eli Coomer, Kevin McIntyre, Alec Elrod) 1:51.18.
200 freestyle: 1. Gavin Coggan (BR) 1:47.92; 2. Bowman (FC) 1:53.58; 3. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:54.86; 6. A. Elrod (FC) 1:59.92; 10. Connor Bretthauer (FC) 2:21.60; 11. Jordan Hartlage (FC) 2:25.29.
200 individual medley: 1. JJ Schmidt (BR) 2:01.23; 2. Smith (FC) 2:06.08; 3. Parker Huff (BR) 2:07.94; 5. McIntyre (FC) 2:13.44; 6. Coomer (FC) 2:16.80.
50 freestyle: 1. Jamie Cameron (BR) 22.88; 2. Luke Pryor (BO) 22.93; 3. Michael Williams (BR) 23.69; 5. Miles Elrod (FC) 24.64; 6. Jackson Woten (FC) 24.78; 7. Ryan Cochran (FC) 25.87; 11. Griffin Miller (FC) 27.47.
100 butterfly: 1. Pryor (BO) 54.67; 2. Toney (BR) 56.49; 3. Ethan Crane (BR) 57.70; 6. Hildreth (FC) 59.89; 7. McIntyre (FC) 1:01.23; 8. Schell (FC) 1:02.39.
100 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 50.00; 2. Cameron (BR) 50.78; 3. Graham Mullins (BO) 52.57; 5. Woten (FC) 53.10; 8. M. Elrod (FC) 54.76; 11. Miller (FC) 1:01.25.
500 freestyle: 1. Coggan (BR) 4:51.29; 2. Bowman (FC) 5:08.71; 3. Bolling (FC) 5:11.74; 6. A. Elrod (FC) 5:19.99.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A 1:32.09; 2. Brownsburg B 1:36.23; 3. Floyd Central A (M. Elrod, A. Elrod, Bolling, Woten) 1:39.20; 4. Floyd Central B (Schell, Cochran, Coomer, Miller) 1:46.84.
100 backstroke: 1. Schmidt (BR) 53.94; 2. Gomes (FC) 57.22; 3. Hildreth (FC) 59.07; 4. Schell (FC) 1:00.50; 13. Hartlage (FC) 1:27.54.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:02.23; 2. Coomer (FC) 1:09.41; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:10.28; 7. Bretthauer (FC) 1:24.76; 11. Aidan Klinglesmith (FC) 1:40.80.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Brownsburg A 3:21.16; 2. Floyd Central A (Gomes, Hildreth, Bowman, Smith) 3:25.12; 3. Floyd Central B (Woten, Bolling, M. Elrod, McIntyre) 3:35.20.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg 604, 2. Floyd Central 590, 3. North Harrison 325, 4. Boonville 205, 5. Southwestern 161.
200 medley relay: 1. Brownsburg 1:57.63. 2. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:58.04; 3. Floyd Central B (Olivia Bentfield, Riley Loftus, Haley Kelley, Mia Cochran) 2:05.70.
200 freestyle: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:05.06; 2. Addie Heyen (BR) 2:08.44; 3. Kennedy York (BR) 2:09.73; 4. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:11.43; 5. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:11.58; 6. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:12.46; 9. Olivia Keeton (FC) 2:26.63.
200 IM: 1. Midkiff (FC) 2:23.20; 2. Schoen (FC) 2:26.43; 3. Marie Kingery (BR) 2:26.49; 5. Loftus (FC) 2:28.84; 8. Avery Lewis (FC) 2:40.75; 9. Bentfield (FC) 2:46.29.
50 free: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 25.67; 2. Schuler (FC) 25.95; 3. Mary McCluskey (BR) 25.96; 5. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 26.76; 7. Ava Pfaffenberger (FC) 28.09.
100 butterfly: 1. Hannah Pryor (BO) 1:01.73; 2. Kingery (BR) 1:03.18; 3. Midkiff (FC) 1:03.72; 4. Liddle (FC) 1:06.15; 7. Kelley (FC) 1:10.90.
100 freestyle: 1. Jones (FC) 57.16; 2. McCluskey (BR) 57.72; 3. Owens (FC) 57.74; 5. Cochran (FC) 1:00.05.
500 free: 1. Lizzie Williams (BR) 5:36.22; 2. York (BR) 5:36.25; 3. Bielefeld (FC) 5:38.16; 4. Schoen (FC) 5:42.70; 6. McCollough (FC) 5:52.27; 7. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:53.38.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Cochran, Schuler, Jones) 1:44.57; 2. Brownsburg A 1:46.44; 3. Floyd Central B (Bielefeld, Owens, Kanemitsu, Pfaffenberger) 1:50.83.
100 backstroke: 1. Pryor (BO) 1:00.07; 2. Owens (FC) 1:03.38; 3. Addie Heyen (BR) 1:05.61; 6. Bentfield (FC) 1:09.82; 9. Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:18.02; 11. Keeton (FC) 1:19.96.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:12.62; 2. Loftus (FC) 1:17.08; 3. Lewis (FC) 1:22.75; 4. Kelley (FC) 1:24.66.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Jones, Schoen, Bielefeld) 3:53.91; 2. Brownsburg A 4:02.86; 3. Floyd Central B (McCollough, Kanemitsu, Midkiff, Pfaffenberger) 4:08.31.
MIXED
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, Smith, Bowman, Schuler) 1:50.85; 2. Boonville A 1:55.63; 3. Floyd Central B (Hildreth, Schoen, McIntyre, McCollough) 1:56.31.
