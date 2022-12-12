FLOYDS KNOBS — Both Floyd Central teams picked up a pair of victories Saturday, beating Jennings County and Henryville at Highland Hills.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders downed the Panthers 140-33 and the Hornets 146-21 while Jennings topped Henryville 74-48.
On the girls’ side, Floyd defeated the Panthers 132-47 and the Hornets 150-14 while Jennings downed Henryville 110-31.
The Highlander boys won 11 of the 12 events. Jackson Woten, Payton Bowman, Kevin Smith and Jack Hildreth led the way for Floyd.
Woten won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.48 seconds) and the 500 free (5:37.99) while also teaming up with Ryder Schell, Smith and Hildreth to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.03).
Bowman finished first in the 100 free (50.29) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.23). He also combined with Smith, Miles Elrod and Hildreth to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.46).
Individually, Smith took first in the 100 backstroke (59.07) and Hildreth won the 50 free (24.31).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Jadyn Gomes in the 200 individual medley (2:08.92) and Nathan Wheatley in the 1-meter diving competition (101.35 points).
Floyd also finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:55.69) thanks to the foursome of Schell, Ryan Cochran, Cole Litch and Griffin Miller.
The Floyd girls also finished first in 11 of the 12 events.
Individual winners for the Highlanders were Lucy Owens in the 200 free (2:07.11); Sierra Midkiff in the 200 IM (2:26.51); Claire Schuler in the 50 freestyle (25.76); Savanna Liddle in the 100 butterfly (1:04.54); Ella Robbeloth in the 100 free (56.48); Elizabeth Kanemitsu in the 500 free (5:41.42), Morgan Schoen in the 100 back (1:08.86) and Riley Loftus in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.81).
Meanwhile in the relays, Owens, Loftus, Midkiff and Schuler finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:59.16); Liddle, Robbeloth, Schoen and Macy McCullough teamed up to take the 200 free relay (1:47.12) while Mia Cochran, Schoen, Owens and Robbeloth combined to capture the 400 free relay (3:58.17).
BOYS
FLOYD CENTRAL 140, JENNINGS COUNTY 33
FLOYD CENTRAL 146, HENRYVILLE 21
JENNINGS COUNTY 74, HENRYVILLE 48
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Ryan Cochran, Cole Litch, Griffin Miller) 1:55.69; 2. Jennings County 2:04.87; 3. Henryville (Ethan Romine, Mason Tolliver, Adam Spicer, Gavin Abbott) 2:13.67.
200 freestyle: 1. Jackson Woten (FC) 1:56.48; 2. Eli Coomer (FC) 2:02.52; 3. Cochran (FC) 2:08.51.
200 individual medley: 1. Jadyn Gomes (FC) 2:08.92; 2. Alec Elrod (FC) 2:19.51; 3. Jonathan Jones (JC) 2:19.53; 4. Cole Litch (FC) 2:20.08.
50 freestyle: 1. Jack Hildreth (FC) 24.31; 2. Miller (FC) 27.76; 3. Dawson Leak (JC) 29.59; 4. Landon Miller (FC) 32.97; 6. Sawyer Jackson (H) 43.64.
1-meter diving: 1. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 101.35; 2. Jack Sandford (FC) 69.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Levi Marsh (JC) 57.52; 2. Kevin Smith (FC) 57.71; 3. Coomer (FC) 1:01.02; 4. A. Elrod (FC) 1:01.66; 5. Tolliver (H) 1:15.60.
100 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 50.29; 2. Carter Boling (FC) 52.72; 3. Schell (FC) 56.34.
500 freestyle: 1. Woten (FC) 5:37.99; 2. Litch (FC) 5:49.20; 3. Jonathan Jones (JC) 5:49.92; 4. Cochran (FC) 6:01.78; 5. Josiah Spicer (H) 6:28.02; 6. Tolliver (H) 6:40.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Schell, Smith, Hildreth, Woten) 1:36.03; 2. Floyd Central C (Cochran, A. Elrod, M. Elrod, Bowman) 1:36.56; 3. Henryville (A. Spicer, Abbott, J. Spicer, Tolliver) 1:50.04; 4. Floyd Central D (Wheatley, Connor Bretthauer, L. Miller, Aidan Kinglesmith) 2:03.75.
100 backstroke: 1. Smith (FC) 59.07; 2. Boling (FC) 1:00.83; 3. Schell (FC) 1:01.31; 5. Abbott (H) 1:21.61; 6. Romine (H) 1:26.44.
100 breaststroke: 1. Bowman (FC) 1:07.23; 2. A. Spicer (H) 1:12.81; 3. M. Elrod (FC) 1:18.11; 5. Bretthauer (FC) 1:24.81; 6. J. Spicer (H) 1:27.87; 7. Jackson (H) 1:54.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Smith, M. Elrod, Bowman, Hildreth) 3:28.46; 2. Floyd Central A (Woten, Boling, A. Elrod, Gomes) 3:29.14; 3. Jennings County 4:00.32; 4. Floyd Central C (G. Miller, Klinglesmith, L. Miller, Bretthauer) 4:50.02.
GIRLS
FLOYD CENTRAL 150, HENRYVILLE 14
FLOYD CENTRAL 132, JENNINGS COUNTY 47
JENNINGS COUNTY 110, HENRYVILLE 31
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Lucy Owens, Riley Loftus, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 1:59.16; 2. Floyd Central A (Olivia Bentfield, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Savanna Liddle) 2:01.50; 3. Jennings County 2:22.56; 4. Henryville (Molly Kleinert, Kalie Jackson, Lillie Owens, Brianna Chastain) 2:52.96.
200 free: 1. Owens (FC) 2:07.11; 2. Tatum Brown (JC) 2:07.79; 3. Ava Pfaffenberger (FC) 2:17.75; 4. Haley Kelley (FC) 2:18.11.
200 IM: 1. Midkiff (FC) 2:26.51; 2. Loftus (FC0 2:30.17; 3. Avery Lewis (FC) 2:39.68.
50 freestyle: 1. Schuler (FC) 25.76; 2. Avery Witt (JC) 26.13; 3. Brooke Bielefeld (FC) 27.04; 4. Mia Cochran (FC) 27.46; 5. Owens (H) 30.85; 7. Kleinert (H) 38.08.
1-meter diving: 1. Harmony Ernstes (JC) 133.15; 2. Kathleyn Meier (FC) 130.00.
100 butterfly: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 1:04.54; 2. Alyssa Monnin (JC) 1:11.82; 3. Bielefeld (FC) 1:12.80; 4. Schuler (FC) 1:14.38.
100 freestyle: 1. Robbeloth (FC) 56.48; 2. Witt (JC) 57.09; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:00.27; 4. Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:02.00; 5. Kleinert (H) 1:27.75; 7. Chastain (JC) 1:50.13.
500 freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 5:41.42; 2. Brown (JC) 5:45.41; 3. Macy McCollough (FC) 5:52.64; 5. Olivia Keeton (FC) 6:53.74; 6. Jackson (H) 7:48.11.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Liddle, Robbeloth, Schoen, McCollough) 1:47.12; 2. Floyd Central A (Schuler, Owens, Bielefeld, Cochran) 1:47.43; 3. Jennings County 1:54.49; 4. Floyd Central C (Bentfield, Kanemitsu, Midkiff, Kelley) 1:54.91; 6. Floyd Central D (Emeri Bledsoe, Audrey Hanen, Ketherine Then, Kaleigh Williams) 2:31.44; 7. Henryville (Chastain, Kleinert, Jackson, Owens) 2:39.42.
100 backstroke: 1. Schoen (FC) 1:08.86; 2. Kanemitsu (FC) 1:12.96; 3. Monnin (JC) 1:14.28; 4. Bentfield (FC) 1:15.91; 5. Chastain (H) 2:10.86.
100 breaststroke: 1. Loftus (FC) 1:16.81; 2. Midkiff (FC) 1:21.44; 3. Lewis (FC) 1:22.90; 4. Jackson (H) 1:42.14.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central B (Cochran, Schoen, Owens, Robbeloth) 3:58.17; 2. Floyd Central A (McCollough, Pfaffenberger, Bielefeld, Liddle) 3:59.37; 3. Jennings County 4:12.25; 4. Floyd Central C (Kanemitsu, Kelley, Keeton, Loftus) 4:23.70; 5. Floyd Central D (Paris Craddock, Bledsoe, Ana Gonzalez, Lewis) 4:44.31.
