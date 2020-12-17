SWIMMING: Highlanders roll over Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — In an early-season matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional heavyweights, Floyd Central swam past host Jeffersonville in a dual meet Thursday night.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won nine of the 12 events and rolled to a 132-43 victory. On the girls’ side, Floyd’s depth helped it outlast the Red Devils 111-72 as each team won six events.
“I was pleased with our performance tonight,” Highlanders head coach Joe Perkins said. “We got to look at some new things with our boys. For the girls, it was the first time we had some good races this season from our opponents. It gave us some things to work on heading forward. I thought the Jeffersonville girls were very good.
“Our divers did a great job too.”
For the Floyd Central boys, Kevin Smith led the way. The sophomore won a pair of individual races and was also a member of a pair of victorious relay teams.
Individually, Smith won the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.85) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.23). He also teamed up with Mitchel Meier, Marty Finerty and Justin Tracy to capture the 200 medley relay (1:54.05) and Finerty, Will Kling and Jadyn Gomes to triumph in the 400 free relay (3:39.63).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Kling in the 200 freestyle (2:01.35), Finerty in the 100 butterfly (56.52), Gomes in the 100 backstroke (1:01.25) and Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition (313.55).
Additionally, Kling, Meier, Gomes and Tracy teamed up to take first in the 200 free relay (1:42.81).
For Jeffersonville, double-winner Evan Dickson led the way. The sophomore triumphed in the 50 (23.18) and 500 freestyle (5:00.45) events.
Also for the Red Devils, freshman Alston Williams bested the field in the 100 free (53.13).
The Floyd Central girls were led by Kylie McDonald. The junior won the 200 IM (2:19.52) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.40). She also teamed up with Savanna Liddle, Erin Perkins and Bernadette Mueller to capture the 400 free relay (3:59.85).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders included freshman Morgan Schoen in the 100 butterfly (1:03.86), sophomore Savanna Liddle in the 100 free (57.03) and Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition (184.05).
Mairin Klaus led Jeff. The senior won four events — two individual races and two relays. Klaus captured the 50 free (25.90) and 100 backstroke (1:04.97). She also teamed up with Sydney Flora, Emily Miller and Katie Case to take the 200 medley relay (1:59.98) and Flora, Samantha Elsner and Miller to win the 200 free relay (1:47.95).
Other winners for the Red Devils included Case in the 200 free (2:04.24), and Miller in the 500 free (5:25.14).
“I was very pleased with our total team results,” Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. “We had over 30 season-best times and several lifetime-best times despite being in the most difficult training part of the season. Floyd is such good competition for us. Their depth is very challenging, yet we were pretty even on wins on the girls’ side tonight.
“I’m really enjoying our team. Their attitude, work ethic and togetherness allows them to compete at a high level in meets and work as hard as they can in practice.”