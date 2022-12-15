SWIMMING: Highlanders sink Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central cruised to a pair of victories in a dual-meet matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights at Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
The Highlander girls won 121-62 over the Red Devils while the Floyd boys triumphed 116-65.
“We had a great meet tonight,” Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins said. “We focus in on this week because it is the only time of the season where we mirror the sectional set-up, swimming on Thursday night and then turning around and swimming on Saturday too.
“Most of our kids were swimming events for the second time this season in a dual meet and we saw some really good improvements.”
On the girls’ side, the Highlanders finished first in 10 of the 12 events.
Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd. The senior was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (25.90 seconds) and the 100 free (57.55) individually. She also teamed up with Mia Cochran, Claire Schuler and Claire Jones to triumph in the 200 medley relay (2:00.89) and with Lucy Owens, Macy McCullough and Jones to capture the 400 free relay (3:59.19).
Sierra Midkiff also picked up three wins. Individually, she was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:22.07) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.88). She also teamed up with Owens, Schuler and Cochran to capture the 200 medley relay (2:00.89).
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Jones in the 200 free (2:04.38), Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:03.97) and Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.97).
Jeff’s two victories came from Eva Ellis in the 1-meter diving competition (149.90) and Emily Miller in the 500 freestyle (5:30.87).
On the boys’ side, both teams won six events but the Highlanders triumphed on the strength of their depth.
“This dual meet is always very important to us with the atmosphere and getting to have a fun competitive meet at this point of the season,” Perkins said.
Senior Kevin Smith led the way for Floyd Central. He triumphed in the 200 IM (2:05.90) and the 100 breast (1:03.37) individually. He also teamed up with Jack Hildreth, Payton Bowman and Alec Elrod to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.61) and with Jackson Woten, Hildreth and Bowman to claim the 400 free relay (3:33.27).
Other winners for the Highlanders were Bowman in the 100 fly (57.01) and Hildreth in the 100 backstroke (59.71).
Evan Dickson and Bryce Norton led the way for the Red Devils. Dickson won the 200 freestyle (1:49.90) and the 500 free (4:58.78) individually while Norton triumphed in the 50 free (24.03) and the 100 free (51.78). Those two also teamed up with the Pagvas, Jaga and Margad, to capture the 200 free relay (1:36.85).
Jeff’s other victory came from Jaxon Hearne in the 1-meter diving competition (140.55).
.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 116, JEFFERSONVILLE 65
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Alec Elrod) 1:47.61; 2. Jeffersonville A (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:48.27; 3. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Kevin McIntyre, Cole Litch, Miles Elrod) 1:52.24; 4. Jeff B (Romier Hunter-Lawrence, Jaga Pagva, Xander Quinn, Trey Bissinger) 2:05.56.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:49.90; 2. Carter Bolling (FC) 1:53.49; 3. Bowman (FC) 1:53.68; 4. J. Pagva (J) 1:59.89; 5. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:02.59; 6. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 2:25.34.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:05.90; 2. M. Pagva (J) 2:10.31; 3. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 2:15.18; 4. Eli Coomer (J) 2:16.33; 5. Ramer (J) 2:21.53.
50 freestyle: 1. Norton (J) 24.03; 2. Jackson Woten (FC) 24.40; 3. M. Elrod (FC) 24.90; 4. Alec Elrod (FC) 25.56; 5. Eric Whaley (J) 31.86; 6. Bissinger (J) 32.42.
1-meter diving: 1. Jaxon Hearne (J) 140.55; 2. Nathan Wheatley (FC) 111.00; 3. Jack Sandford (FC) 87.05.
100 butterfly: 1. Bowman (FC) 57.01; 2. M. Pagva (J) 57.74; 3. Hildreth (FC) 58.71; 4. Ramer (J) 1:00.83; 5. Litch (FC) 1:00.90.
100 freestyle: 1. Norton (J) 51.78; 2. Woten (FC) 52.94; 3. A. Elrod (FC) 53.30; 4. Griffin Miller (FC) 1:01.54; 5. Bissinger (J) 1:13.67.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:58.78; 2. Bolling (FC) 5:06.83; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:34.21; 4. M. Elrod (FC) 5:34.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Norton, J. Pagva, M. Pagva, Dickson) 1:36.85; 2. Floyd Central A (A. Elrod, Litch, Bolling, Woten) 1:41.07; 3. Floyd Central B (Schell, Cochran, Coomer, Miller) 1:45.98.
100 backstroke: 1. Hildreth (FC) 59.71; 2. Schell (FC) 1:03.24; 3. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:06.84; 4. Litch (FC) 1:11.51; 5. Quinn (J) 1:26.00.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:03.37; 2. Coomer (FC) 1:10.39; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:11.86; 4. J. Pagva (J) 1:12.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Woten, Hildreth, Bowman, Smith) 3:33.27; 2. Floyd Central B (McIntyre, Bolling, M. Elrod, Coomer) 3:41.73; 3. Jeff A (Ramer, Quinn, Whaley, Hunter-Lawrence) 4:19.50.
.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 121, JEFFERSONVILLE 62
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler, Sierra Midkiff, Mia Cochran) 2:00.89; 2. Jeffersonville A (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Maggie Nifong, Ruby Dunn) 2:04.07; 3. Floyd Central B (Olivia Bentfield, Riley Loftus, Haley Kelley, Brooke Bielefeld) 2:06.69; 4. Jeff B (Adelaide Bingham, Laci Foster, Avery Dethy, Emily Miller) 2:11.02; 5. Jeff C (Jordenn Sheppard, Hulan Otgonbaya, Lauren Peters, Litzy Rubio) 2:43.89.
200 freestyle: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:04.38; 2. Miller (J) 2:05.89; 3. Dunn (J) 2:08.95; 4. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:09.51; 5. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:11.89; 6. Marina Darling (J) 2:40.72.
200 IM: 1. Midkiff (FC) 2:22.07; 2. Nifong (J) 2:25.71; 3. Lotus (FC) 2:28.30; 4. Dethy (J) 2:29.68; 5. Kelley (FC) 2:32.26; 6. Langness (J) 2:36.10.
50 free: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.90; 2. Schuler (FC) 26.33; 3. Cochran (FC) 27.57; 4. Arnold (J) 27.83; 5. Foster (J) 28.78; 6. Rubio (J) 29.43.
1-meter diving: 1. Eva Ellis (J) 149.90; 2. Molly Dohm (FC) 107.80; 3. Amia Bullitt (J) 79.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Midkiff (FC) 1:02.88; 2. Nifong (J) 1:03.42; 3. Arnold (J) 1:08.36; 4. Langness (J) 1:11.35; 5. Bielefeld (FC) 1:11.59; 6. Kelley (FC) 1:12.39.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 57.55; 2. Owens (FC) 58.33; 3. Dunn (J) 58.39; 4. Cochran (FC) 1:00.20; 5. Bingham (J) 1:02.47; 6. Rubio (J) 1:05.69.
500 freestyle: 1. Miller (J) 5:30.87; 2. Jones (FC) 5:42.11; 3. McCollough (FC) 5:42.16; 4. Dethy (J) 5:44.95; 5. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:52.22; 6. Darling (J) 7:19.87.
200 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Cochran, Schuler, Jones) 1:46.16; 2. Jeff A (Dunn, Arnold, Nifong, Miller) 1:50.27; 3. Floyd Central B (Bielefeld, Kanemitsu, McCollough, Ava Pfaffenberger) 1:52.41; 4. Jeff B (Darling, Sheppard, Danna Hernandez-Olivares, Otgonbaya) 2:18.18; 5. Jeff C (Leighton Hearne, Athena Dorsey, Lola Mays, Jillian Ward-Butler) 2:38.33.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:03.97; 2. Bielefeld (FC) 1:11.31; 3. Bentfield (FC) 1:12.46; 4. Bingham (J) 1:13.09; 5. Peters (J) 1:27.35; 6. Sheppard (J) 1:34.10.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:13.97; 2. Loftus (FC) 1:16.70; 3. Avery Lewis (FC) 1:22.49; 4. Foster (J) 1:24.21; 5. Ellis (J) 1:31.91; 6. Hernandez-Olivares (J) 2:36.68.
400 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, Liddle, McCullough, Jones) 3:59.19; 2. Floyd Central B (Kelley, Kanemitsu, Pfaffenberger, Midkiff) 4:10.45; 3. Jeff A (Bingham, Dethy, Rubio, Foster) 4:19.32; 4. Jeff B (Peters, Hernandez-Olivares, Darling, Hearne) 5:25.81.