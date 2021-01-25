NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central swept host New Albany in a dual meet between Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional rivals Saturday.
The Highlander boys downed the Bulldogs 99-84 while the Floyd girls rolled to a 145-36 victory.
On the boys’ side, Floyd Central won seven of the 12 events.
Kevin Smith led the way for the Highlanders. The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.91), and was also a member of a pair of victorious relay teams.
Other individual winners for Floyd were Marty Finerty in the 100 butterfly (57.05), Payton Bowman in the 500 free (5:14.38) and Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition. Thomas set a school record with his six-dive point total of 371.35.
Smith teamed with Jadyn Gomes, Finerty and Justin Tracy to capture the 200 medley relay (1:47.66), and with Tracy, Gomes and Bowman to triumph in the 200 free relay (1:38.75).
New Albany won five events. Kaleb Kruer paced the Bulldogs. The junior won the 50 (21.93) and 100 (49.74) freestyle events. He also was a member of a victorious relay team.
Other winners for New Albany included Will Carlson in the 200 free (1:53.65) and Kurt Geron in the 100 backstroke (57.53). Kruer, Carlson, Geron and Matthew Bishop teamed up to take first in the 400 free relay (3:29.87).
On the girls’ side, Floyd won 11 of the 12 events.
Eight different girls won individual events for the Highlanders. They were Maddy Cavan in the 200 free (2:13.67), Morgan Schoen in the 200 IM (2:23.68), Mia Cochran in the 50 free (26.88), Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition (198.00), Savanna Liddle in the 100 butterfly (1:02.99), Erin Perkins in the 100 freestyle (59.35), Lucy Owens in the 500 free (5:53.85) and Kylie McDonald in the 100 breaststoke (1:15.25).
Owens, McDonald, Perkins and Liddle teamed up to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:58.86). Liddle, Bernadette Mueller, Cochran and Elizabeth Kanemitsu combined to capture the 200 free relay (1:48.34) and Liddle, Perkins, Ella Robbeloth and Claire Jones teamed up to take the 400 free relay (3:57.23).
The Bulldogs’ lone win came from freshman Abigail Holder in the 100 backstroke (1:06.67).
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 99, NEW ALBANY 84
Saturday at NAHS
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Marty Finerty, Justin Tracy) 1:47.66; 2. Floyd Central B (Cole Litch, Mitchel Meier, Kevin McIntyre, Evan Thomas) 1:57.65; 3. New Albany B (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Eli Jackson) 1:57.96.
200 freestyle: 1. Will Carlson (NA) 1:53.65; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:54.19; 3. Danny Anderson (FC) 2:01.24.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:06.07; 2. Kurt Geron (NA) 2:06.51; 3. Finerty (FC) 2:09.29.
50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Kruer (NA) 21.93; 2. Matthew Bishop (NA) 24.56; 3. Tracy (FC) 25.38.
Diving: 1. Thomas (FC) 371.35; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 305.80; 3. Tracy (FC) 222.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Finerty (FC) 57.05; 2. Carlson (NA) 59.17; 3. Jaggers (NA) 59.66.
100 freestyle: 1. Kruer (NA) 49.74; 2. Gomes (FC) 52.35; 3. Bishop (NA) 54.06.
500 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 5:14.38; 2. Anderson (FC) 5:30.80; 3. Caleb Dai (NA) 5:31.23.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Tracy, Gomes, Smith, Bowman) 1:38.75; 2. New Albany A (Bishop, Ben Powell, Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:39.23; 3. Floyd Central B (Meier, Thomas, McIntyre, Anderson) 1:45.70.
100 backstroke: 1. Geron (NA) 57.53; 2. Gomes (FC) 1:00.37; 3. Litch (FC) 1:10.34.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:04.91; 2. Powell (NA) 1:07.74; 3. C. Kruer (NA) 1:10.00.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Carlson, Bishop, Geron, K. Kruer) 3:29.87; 2. Floyd Central A (Finerty, Anderson, Litch, Bowman) 3:44.09; 3. New Albany B (Dai, Nate Samsel, Eli Jackson, C. Kruer) 3:56.25.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 145, NEW ALBANY 36
Saturday at NAHS
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Kylie McDonald, Erin Perkins, Savanna Liddle) 1:58.86; 2. Floyd Central B (Sydney Baxter, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Bernadette Mueller) 2:03.18; 3. New Albany A (Abigail Holder, Analiese Hickman, Lauren Lopp, Caroline Barbieri) 2:08.92.
200 freestyle: 1. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:13.67; 2. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:14.83; 3. Ashlyn Jewell (FC) 2:21.22.
200 individual medley: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:23.68; 2. Owens (FC) 2:31.49; 3. Barbieri (NA) 2:49.32.
50 freestyle: 1. Mia Cochran (FC) 26.88; 2. Baxter (FC) 27.17; 3. Mueller (FC) 27.29.
Diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 198.00; 2. Abby Ryan (FC) 191.65; 3. Ahna Cobb (FC) 179.70.
100 butterfly: 1. Liddle (FC) 1:02.99; 2. McDonald (FC) 1:07.78; 3. Lopp (NA) 1:08.06.
100 freestyle: 1. Erin Perkins (FC) 59.35; 2. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 1:00.71; 3. Hickman (NA) 1:02.94.
500 freestyle: 1. Owens (FC) 5:53.85; 2. Cavan (FC) 6:00.41; 3. Loftus (FC) 6:05.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Mueller, Cochran, Kanemitsu) 1:48.34; 2. Floyd Central B (Robbeloth, Baxter, McDonald, Loftus) 1:50.30; 3. Floyd Central C (Jones, Schoen, Owens, Perkins) 1:50.93.
100 backstroke: 1. Abigail Holder (NA) 1:06.67; 2. Erin Fletcher (FC) 1:09.57; 3. Meredith Bielefeld (FC) 1:14.61.
100 breaststroke: 1. McDonald (FC) 1:15.25; 2. Jones (FC) 1:19.14; 3. Maggie Tillquist (FC) 1:19.99.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Liddle, Perkins, Robbeloth, Jones) 3:57.23; 2. Floyd Central B (Cochran, Kanemitsu, Schoen, Cavan) 4:03.82; 3. New Albany A (Lopp, Holder, Maddie DeMotte, Barbieri) 4:17.71.
