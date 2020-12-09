MADISON — Floyd Central swept host Madison in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual meet Tuesday night.
On the girls’ side, the Highlanders clipped the Cubs 135-30. On the boys’ side, Floyd triumphed 100-83.
