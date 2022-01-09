SEYMOUR — Floyd Central head coach Joe Perkins picked up his 300th dual meet victory as the Highlanders swept host Seymour on Saturday.
The Floyd girls rolled to a 127-56 victory while the Highlander boys triumphed 91-85.
On the girls' side, Floyd Central won 10 of the 12 events.
Leading the way for the Highlanders were junior Savanna Liddle and sophomore Morgan Schoen. Liddle won the 50-yard free (25.93 seconds) and the 100 free (57.23) while Schoen was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:23.01) and the 500 free (5:37.56).
Other winners for Floyd included Ella Robbeloth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.44), Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:04.87) and Kaleigh Schuler, who captured the 1-meter diving competition with a pool record 333.38 points.
The Highlanders also won all three relays. Liddle and Schoen teamed up with Lucy Owens and Claire Schuler to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:59.60). Schuler later combined with Mia Cochran, Claire Jones and Ella Robbeloth to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.35). In the final event, Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth and Liddle won the 400 free relay (3:56.25).
On the boys' side, Floyd won four events.
Junior Payton Bowman captured the 200 freestyle (1:57.16) and the 500 free (5:20.85) while freshman Jackson Woten was victorious in the 100 butterfly (59.66).
Later, Bowman and Woten teamed up with Alec Elrod and Kevin Smith to capture the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.09).
Woten was also runner-up in the 50 free, as was Smith in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, Elrod in the 500 free and Mitchel Meier in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 91, SEYMOUR 85
200-yard medley relay: 1. Seymour A 1:53.15; 2. Floyd Central A (Ryder Schell, Mitchel Meier, Kevin McIntyre, Cole Litch) 1:56.58; 3. Seymour B 2:01.62; 4. Floyd Central B (Carter Bolling, Nathan Wheatley, Alec Elrod, Griffin Miller) 2:03.61.
200 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:57.16; 2. Grant Smith (S) 2:01.30; 3. Elrod (FC) 2:01.67; 5. Bolling (FC) 2:08.36.
200 individual medley: 1. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:06.65; 2. Kevin Smith (FC) 2:08.20; 3. McIntyre (FC) 2:21.72.
50 freestyle: 1. Paul Montgomery (S) 23.59; 2. Jackson Woten (FC) 24.87; 3. Will Cottrill (S) 25.17; 5. Miller (FC) 27.51; 6. Wheatley (FC) 27.68.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleb Brown (S) 237.38.
100 butterfly: 1. Woten (FC) 59.66; 2. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 59.77; 3. Litch (FC) 1:03.49; 4. Schell (FC) 1:09.25.
100 freestyle: 1. Montgomery (S) 52.41; 2. G. Smith (S) 56.14; 3. Bolling (FC) 56.96; 4. Meier (FC) 57.97; 5. Miller (FC) 1:01.19.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:20.85; 2. Elrod (FC) 5:26.53; 3. McIntyre (FC) 5:30.04.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 1:35.43; 2. Floyd Central A (Smith, Meier, Woten, Bowman) 1:37.62; 3. Floyd Central B (Wheatley, Schell, Ryan Cochran, Miller) 1:49.99.
100 backstroke: 1. Cerino Rico (S) 59.00; 2. Smith (FC) 59.75; 3. Schell (FC) 1:03.44; 4. Litch (FC) 1:06.58.
100 breaststroke: 1. Greenawalt (S) 1:09.19; 2. Meier (FC) 1:12.39; 3. Cochran (FC) 1:14.37; 5. Wheatley (FC) 1:20.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Elrod, Woten, Bowman, Smith) 3:37.09; 2. Seymour A 3:53.23; 3. Floyd Central B (Bolling, Litch, Cochran, McIntyre) 4:02.14.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 127, SEYMOUR 56
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle, Claire Schuler) 1:59.60; 2. Floyd Central B (Erin Fletcher, Mia Cochran, Sierra Midkiff, Ava Pfaffenberger) 2:07.20; 3. Seymour A 2:15.35; 4. Floyd Central C (Meredith Bielefeld, Avery Lewis, Ashlyn Jewell, Shannon McKay) 2:17.19.
200 freestyle: 1. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 2:07.44; 2. Claire Jones (FC) 2:08.10; 3. Katya Cox (S) 2:09.32; 4. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:10.43.
200 IM: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:23.01; 2. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:32.05; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:34.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.93; 2. Cochran (FC) 27.02; 3. Owens (FC) 27.47.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 333.38.
100 butterfly: 1. Maren McClure (S) 1:04.56; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 1:07.66; 3. Midkiff (FC) 1:07.79; 6. Jewell (FC) 1:17.15.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 57.23; 2. McCollough (FC) 1:01.17; 3. Samantha Jacobi (S) 1:02.87; 4. Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:03.48.
500 freestyle: 1. Schoen (FC) 5:37.56; 2. Cavan (FC) 5:48.00; 3. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:48.89.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (C. Schuler, Cochran, Jones, Robbeloth) 1:49.35; 2. Seymour A 1:52.10; 3. Floyd Central B (Kanemitsu, McCollough, Owens, Cavan) 1:52.81; 4. Floyd Central C (Jewell, Paris Craddock, Fletcher, Pfaffenberger) 2:02.79.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:04.87; 2. Cox (S) 1:04.94; 3. Jones (FC) 1:06.82; 5. Fletcher (FC) 1:08.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. McClure (S) 1:14.05; 2. C. Schuler (FC) 1:17.39; 3. Avery Stewart (S) 1:24.04; 4. Midkiff (FC) 1:24.71; 5. Lewis (FC) 1:24.95.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jones, Schoen, Robbeloth, Liddle) 3:56.25; 2. Floyd Central B (Cochran, McCollough, Kanemitsu, Cavan) 4:07.15; 3. Seymour A 4:10.35; 4. Floyd Central C (Bielefeld, Craddock, McKay, Midkiff) 4:25.01.
