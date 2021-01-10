SEYMOUR — Floyd Central swept a dual meet at Seymour on Saturday.
The Highlander boys ousted the Owls 110-75 while the Floyd girls handled Seymour 136-49.
On the boys' side, Floyd Central won eight of the 12 events.
Individual winners for the Highlanders were Payton Bowman in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.76), Marty Finerty in the 100 butterfly (55.95), Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition (537.85), Alec Elrod in the 500 freestyle (5:27.44), Jadyn Gomes in the 100 backstroke (1:01.32) and Kevin Smith in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.77).
Gomes, Smith, Finerty and Justin Tracy teamed up to take first in the 200 medley relay (1:48.82) while Tracy, Gomes, Smith and Bowman captured the 200 free relay (1:37.76).
On the girls' side, Floyd Central captured 11 events.
Individually, double-event winners Kylie McDonald and Savanna Liddle led the way for the Highlanders. McDonald captured the 200 individual medley (2:19.42) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.03) while Liddle won the 50 free (25.36) and 100 free (56.44).
Also victorious for Floyd were freshman Claire Jones in the 200 freestyle (2:07.21), Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition (319.40), Elizabeth Kanemitsu in the 500 free (5:39.19) and freshman Lucy Owens in the 100 backstroke (1:04.70).
Owens, McDonald, Morgan Schoen and Liddle teamed up to take the 200 medley relay; McDonald, Jones, Bernadette Mueller and Mia Cochran combined to win the 200 free relay (1:47.70) and Ella Robbeloth, Erin Perkins, Owens and Liddle were victorious the 400 free relay (3:55.94).
.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 110, SEYMOUR 75
Saturday at Seymour
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jadyn Gomes, Kevin Smith, Marty Finerty, Justin Tracy) 1:48.82; 2. Seymour A 1:52.85; 3. Floyd Central B (Cole Litch, Mitchell Meier, Kevin McIntyre, Evan Thomas) 2:00.80.
200 freestyle: 1. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:56.76; 2. Danny Anderson (FC) 2:01.89; 3. Clayton Greenawalt (S) 2:01.94.
200 individual medley: 1. Pedro Cerino Rico (S) 2:04.10; 2. Smith (FC) 2:05.59; 3. Finerty (FC) 2:07.23.
50 freestyle: 1. Bryce Miller (S) 23.10; 2. Gomes (FC) 24.35; 3. Aaron Drake (S) 24.71.
Diving: 1. Thomas (FC) 537.85; 2. Asher Gibson (FC) 487.40; 3. Tracy (FC) 397.65.
100 butterfly: 1. Finerty (FC) 55.95; 2. Cerino Rico (S) 56.82; 3. Blake Stark (S) 1:02.97.
100 freestyle: 1. Miller (S) 51.34; 2. Bowman (FC) 53.13; 3. Meier (FC) 57.68.
500 freestyle: 1. Alec Elrod (FC) 5:27.44; 2. Anderson (FC) 5:27.48; 3. Larry Simons (S) 5:36.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Tracy, Gomes, Smith, Bowman) 1:37.76; 2. Seymour A 1:41.77; 3. Floyd Central B (Meier, McIntyre, Elrod, Anderson) 1:48.97.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 1:01.32; 2. Paul Montgomery (S) 1:07.09; 3. Aaron Drake (S) 1:09.38.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:04.77; 2. Meier (FC) 1:11.32; 3. Greenawalt (S) 1:12.03.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Seymour A 3:34.18; 2. Floyd Central A (Finerty, Anderson, Elrod, Bowman) 3:38.44; 3. Seymour B 3:56.38.
.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 136, SEYMOUR 49
Saturday at Seymour
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Kylie McDonald, Morgan Schoen, Savanna Liddle) 1:57.88; 2. Seymour A 2:02.21; 3. Floyd Central B (Sydney Baxter, Riley Loftus, Bernadette Mueller, Mia Cochran) 2:03.58.
200 freestyle: 1. Claire Jones (FC) 2:07.21; 2. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:07.58; 3. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:09.29.
200 individual medley: 1. McDonald (FC) 2:19.42; 2. Maren McClure (S) 2:21.70; 3. Schoen (FC) 2:21.76.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.36; 2. Sandy Cerino Rico (S) 26.31; 3. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 27.27.
Diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 319.40; 2. Abby Ryan (FC) 308.70; 3. Ahna Cobb (FC) 282.25.
100 butterfly: 1. McClure (S) 1:04.35; 2. Mueller (FC) 1:05.82; 3. Perkins (FC) 1:06.30.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 56.44; 2. Cerino Rico (S) 57.86; 3. Jones (FC) 57.94.
500 freestyle: 1. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:39.19; 2. Cochran (FC) 6:02.19; 3. Amelita Vasquez (S) 6:05.96.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (McDonald, Jones, Mueller, Cochran) 1:47.70; 2. Floyd Central B (Baxter, Schoen, Robbeloth, Perkins) 1:49.92; 3. Seymour A 1:54.73.
100 backstroke: 1. Owens (FC) 1:04.70; 2. Katya Cox (S) 1:05.74; 3. Erin Fletcher (FC) 1:08.29.
100 breaststroke: 1. McDonald (FC) 1:12.03; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:13.50; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:13.62.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Robbeloth, Perkins, Owens, Liddle) 3:55.94; 2. Seymour A 3:58.48; 3. Floyd Central B (Jones, Kanemitsu, Shannon McKay, Loftus) 4:07.76.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.