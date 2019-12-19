FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a dual meet sweep of Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
The Highlander boys won 137-44, while the Floyd girls' team triumphed 114-71 at Highland Hills.
"We raced well," Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. "It's a very tough time of the year and we try to point to this week because it's a big Thursday-Saturday for us. They're in the middle of finals, which is mentally-challenging as it is. We try to key-in and race well. We had a lot of season-best times, but we raced better than our times showed on a lot of stuff tonight."
The Highlander boys won 11 of the 12 events. Seniors Dalton Lawver, Nick Raymer and Carson Huber led the way for Floyd. Each won a pair of individual events.
Lawver took first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke while Raymer won the 200 and 500 freestyle events and Huber captured the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Other individual winners for Floyd were junior Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition and freshman Kevin Smith in the 100 breaststroke.
Lawver, Smith, Huber and senior Gavin Kaiser teamed up to take first in the 200 medley relay, while Lawver, Raymer, senior Gabe Anderson and Huber combined to capture the 400 free relay.
The Red Devils' lone victory came in the 200 free relay, where Jonas Gillam, Evan Dickson, Drew Nelson and Carter Dilger combined for the win.
On the girls' side, Floyd won eight events.
Junior Erin Perkins won a pair of individual events, the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were senior Grace Allen in the 200 IM, freshman Savanna Liddle in the 50 free, junior Bernadette Mueller in the 100 free, sophomore Kylie McDonald in the 100 breaststroke and sophomore Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition. Allen, Mueller, Perkins and McDonald teamed up to win the 400 free relay.
Jeff won four events.
Individually, seniors Megan McEwen and Bonnie Dixon won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke respectively. Those two, along with Alyssa Miller and Mairin Klaus, also combined to capture the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
"We didn't swim as well as we thought we would," Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. "It's always an exciting meet for the kids. It's taxing in that it's finals week, but it's finals week for both teams. We just had a little higher expectations and swam a little off today. It's a good wakeup call for things that we need to work on in the future."
