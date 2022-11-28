FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a pair of Hoosier Hills Conference dual meets Saturday at Highland Hills.
The Highlander girls won 10 of the 11 events en route to outscoring the Stars 134-33. Meanwhile the Floyd boys finished first in 11 of 12 events on the way to a 127-53 victory.
Senior Savanna Liddle led the way for the girls. She finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.73 seconds) and the 100 free (57.26) individually. She also was a member of a pair of victorious relay teams.
Five others won one individual event apiece. They were senior Elizabeth Kanemitsu in the 500 free (5:45.20), junior Macy McCollough in the 200 free (2:09.31), junior Morgan Schoen in the 200 individual medley (2:23.34), sophomore Sierra Midkiff in the 100 butterfly (1:04.00) and sophomore Claire Schuler in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.12).
Liddle also teamed up with Schoen, Lucy Owens and Ella Robbeloth to capture the 200 medley relay (1:59.34) and with Schoen, Owens and Claire Jones to triumph in the 200 free relay (1:48.93). Meanwhile Jones, McCollough, Mia Cochran and Robbeloth captured the 400 free relay (4:01.60).
On the boys’ side, seniors Payton Bowman, Kevin Smith and Jadyn Gomes won four events apiece — two individually and two in relays.
Bowman triumphed in the 200 free (1:53.44) and the 500 free (5:06.27); Smith finished first in the 200 IM (2:05.28) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.59) while Gomes was victorious in the 100 free (49.60) and the 100 backstroke (56.51).
Other individual winners for Floyd were freshman Jack Hildreth in the 100 fly (57.10) and freshman Miles Elrod, who edged his older brother, Alec, 24.27 to 24.49 to finish first in the 50 free.
Smith, Bowman and Gomes teamed with Hildreth to win the 200 medley relay (1:43.29). Later Smith, Bowman and Gomes combined with Jackson Woten to capture the 400 free relay (3:24.38).
Also, the Elrod brothers combined with Woten and Cole Litch to finish first in the 200 free relay (1:40.54).
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 127, BEDFORD NL 53
200-yard medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Jadyn Gomes) 1:43.29; 2. Floyd Central B (Ryder Schell, Kevin McIntyre, Cole Litch, Alec Elrod) 1:49.43; 3. Bedford NL 1:51.24.
200 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 1:53.44; 2. McIntyre (FC) 1:57.88; 3. Trey Kimbley (BNL) 1:59.23; 5. Ryan Cochran (FC) 2:05.91.
200 individual medley: 1. Smith (FC) 2:05.28; 2. Isaiah Eicle (BNL) 2:14.94; 3. Eli Coomer (FC) 2:15.42.
50 freestyle: 1. Miles Elrod (FC) 24.27; 2. A. Elrod (FC) 24.49; 3. Schell (FC) 26.37.
1-meter diving: 1. Jaevyn Nikirk (BNL) 138.5; 2. Kade Bailey (BNL) 131.65.
100 butterfly: 1. Jack Hildreth (FC) 57.10; 2. Litch (FC) 1:00.33; 3. Garrett Gabhart (BNL) 1:03.11; 4. Schell (FC) 1:04.71.
100 freestyle: 1. Gomes (FC) 49.60; 2. Jackson Woten (FC) 52.18; 3. Kimbley (BNL) 53.54; 4. M. Elrod (FC) 55.01.
500 freestyle: 1. Bowman (FC) 5:06.27; 2. McIntyre (FC) 5:21.97; 3. A. Elrod (FC) 5:26.99.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (M. Elrod, A. Elrod, Woten, Litch) 1:40.54; 2. Floyd Central B (Ryan Cochran, Schell, Coomer, McIntyre) 1:41.40; 3. BNL 1:53.55.
100 backstroke: 1. Gomes (FC) 56.51; 2. Hildreth (FC) 59.67; 3. Gabhart (BNL) 1:00.91; 4. Litch (FC) 1:08.78.
100 breaststroke: 1. Smith (FC) 1:02.59; 2. Eicle (BNL) 1:10.14; 3. Coomer (FC) 1:10.18; 4. Cochran (FC) 1:11.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Woten, Gomes, Bowman, Smith) 3:24.38; 2. BNL 3:35.10; 3. Floyd Central B (M. Elrod, Cochran, Coomer, Hildreth) 3:43.14; 5. Floyd Central C (Landon Miller, Jordan Hartlage, Damon Smith, Griffin Miller) 4:30.15.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 134, BEDFORD NL 33
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Morgan Schoen, Ella Robbeloth, Savanna Liddle) 1:59.34; 2. Floyd Central B (Olivia Bentfield, Riley Loftus, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Schuler) 2:01.91; 3. BNL 2:16.72; 4. Floyd Central C (Katelyn Lyles, Olivia Keeton, Ava Pfaffenberger, Emeri Bledsoe) 2:26.66.
200 freestyle: 1. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:09.31; 2. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 2:10.25; 3. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:14.72.
200 IM: 1. Schoen (FC) 2:23.34; 2. Midkiff (FC) 2:26.08; 3. Loftus (FC) 2:30.46.
50 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 25.73; 2. Schuler (FC) 25.98; 3. Emma Gabhart (BNL) 26.05; 4. Robbeloth (FC) 26.92.
100 butterfly: 1. Midkiff (FC) 1:04.00; 2. Robbeloth (FC) 1:05.52; 3. Cookie King (BNL) 1:12.41; 4. Pfaffenberger (FC) 1:19.18.
100 freestyle: 1. Liddle (FC) 57.26; 2. Claire Joes (FC) 57.82; 3. Owens (FC) 59.30.
500 freestyle: 1. Kanemitsu (FC) 5:45.20; 2. McCollough 5:50.31; 3. Cochran (FC) 6:06.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Owens, Jones, Schoen, Liddle) 1:48.93; 2. Floyd Central B (Schuler, Kanemitsu, McCollough, Cochran) 1:50.10; 3. BNL 2:44.31.
100 backstroke: 1. Gabhart (BNL) 1:02.29; 2. Owens (FC) 1:04.78; 3. Jones (FC) 1:05.90; 4. Bentfield (FC) 1:09.11.
100 breaststroke: 1. Schuler (FC) 1:12.12; 2. Schoen (FC) 1:13.05; 3. Loftus (FC) 1:17.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Jones, McCollough, Cochran, Robbeloth) 4:01.60; 2. Floyd Central B (Brooke Bielefeld, Kanemitsu, Midkiff, Bentfield) 4:10.68; 3. BNL 4:30.16; 4. Floyd Central C (Bledsoe, Keeton, Lyles, Avery Lewis) 4:42.69.
