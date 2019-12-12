FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept both Madison and Scottsburg in the three-way meet at Highland Hills on Tuesday night.
The Highlander boys’ team topped the Warriors 140-20 and clipped the Cubs 115-68.
On the girls’ side, Floyd beat Scottsburg 152-24 and triumphed over Madison 152-28.
On the boys’ side, the Highlanders won 10 of the 12 events, including all three relays.
Seniors Nick Raymer and Carson Huber led the way. Raymer won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke while Huber captured the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Both were also members of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Connor Bickel in the 50 freestyle, Evan Thomas in the 1-meter diving competition and Gabe Anderson in the 500 freestyle.
Freshman Kevin Smith and senior Gavin Kasier were also members of the victorious 200 medley relay team, while Kaiser, Smith, Bickel and freshman Payton Bowman teamed up to take the 200 free relay and Huber, Anderson, Raymer and Bowman combined to win the 400 free relay.
On the girls’ side, the Highlanders won all 12 events.
Sophomore Kylie McDonald led the way. She captured the 50 and 500 freestyle events and also was a member of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Other individual winners for the Highlanders were Grace Allen in the 200 IM, Maddy Cavan in the 200 freestyle, Kaleigh Schuler in the diving competition, Erin Perkins in the 100 butterfly, Bernadette Mueller in the 100 free, Sydney Moeller in the 100 backstroke and Riley Loftus in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS: FLOYD CENTRAL 140, SCOTTSBURG 20; FLOYD CENTRAL 115, MADISON 68
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Nick Raymer, Kevin Smith, Carson Huber, Gavin Kaiser) 1:44.30; 2. Madison A 1:48.72; 3. Madison B 1:56.00.
200 freestyle: 1. Raymer (FC) 1:53.67; 2. Payton Bowman (FC) 1:57.16; 3. Liam Roney (M) 2:00.29.
200 individual medley: 1. Huber (FC) 2:00.33; 2. Justin Banks (M) 2:05.18; 3. Gabe Anderson (FC) 2:12.02.
50 freestyle: 1. Connor Bickel (FC) 23.99; 2. Smith (FC) 25.16; 3. Roney (M) 25.55.
1-meter diving: 1. Evan Thomas (FC) 324.00; 2. Justin Tracy (FC) 171.70; 3. Justin McWilliams (FC) 169.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Huber (FC) 54.27; 2. Trenton Schmidt (M) 1:02.50; 3. Anderson (FC) 1:02.84.
100 freestyle: 1. Carter Schutte (M) 52.83; 2. Kaiser (FC) 53.06; 3. Bickel (FC) 53.45.
500 freestyle: 1. Anderson (FC) 5:09.43; 2. Bowman (FC) 5:10.80; 3. Will Kling (FC) 5:34.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Kaiser, Bowman, Smith, Bickel) 1:37.22; 2. Madison A 1:37.24; 3. Floyd Central B 1:41.33.
100 backstroke: 1. Raymer (FC) 59.35; 2. Schutte (M) 1:00.39; 3. Peyton Ford (M) 1:02.91.
100 breaststroke: 1. Justin Banks (M) 1:03.11; 2. Smith (FC) 1:04.24; 3. Jack Kelsey (M) 1:13.00.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Huber, Anderson, Raymer, Bowman) 3:32.26; 2. Madison A 3:50.81; 3. Madison B 4:14.32.
GIRLS: FLOYD CENTRAL 152, SCOTTSBURG 24; FLOYD CENTRAL 152, MADISON 28
200 medley relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Sydney Moeller, Kylie McDonald, Grace Allen, Bernadette Mueller) 1:59.99; 2. Floyd Central B 2:06.87; 3. Madison A 2:17.14.
200 freestyle: 1. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:11.35; 2. Riley Loftus (FC) 2:15.41; 3. Megan Bowman (FC) 2:20.76.
200 IM: 1. Allen (FC) 2:19.96; 2. Mueller (FC) 2:32.25; 3. Caroline Woertz (FC) 2:37.48.
50 freestyle: 1. McDonald (FC) 26.57; 2. Brooke Miller (FC) 27.76; 3. Lauren McGrath (FC) 27.87.
1-meter diving: 1. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 140.30; 2. Maria Hopper (FC) 126.95.
100 butterfly: 1. Erin Perkins (FC) 1:04.42; 2. Meg Edwards (FC) 1:05.14; 3. Mia Cochran (FC) 1:10.21.
100 freestyle: 1. Mueller (FC) 57.82; 2. Allen (FC) 57.90; 3. Woertz (FC) 1:00.87.
500 freestyle: 1. McDonald (FC) 5:37.19; 2. Miller (FC) 6:04.51; 3. Bowman (FC) 6:09.61.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Moeller, Baxter, Perkins, McDonald) 1:48.82; 2. Floyd Central B 1:54.83; 3. Madison A 2:00.96.
100 backstroke: 1. Moeller (FC) 1:05.20; 2. Baxter (FC) 1:06.53; 3. Cavan (FC) 1:12.89.
100 breaststroke: 1. Loftus (FC) 1:14.32; 2. Perkins (FC) 1:15.19; 3. Lauren McGrath (FC) 1:16.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Mueller, Allen, Woertz, Perkins) 3:58.19; 2. Floyd Central B 4:02.98; 3. Floyd Central C 4:18.75.
