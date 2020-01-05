SALEM — Henryville swimmers broke 12 personal-records in a tri-meet against Scottsburg and host Salem on Saturday.
Jack Spicer led the way for the boys' team, winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. Adam Ross also was victorious in the 100 backstroke. Those two also combined with Valentin Cart and Hugo Balsa to captured the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events. Balsa also was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Annie Spicer led the girls' squad with a third-place finish in the 200 free. She, Destiny Olson, Larissa Smith, Kalie Jackson and Lillie Owens also swam personal bests.
"A great day for our swimmers!" Henryville coach Naomi Petty said.
