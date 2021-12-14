JEFFERSONVILLE — The host Jeffersonville girls went 3-0, while the Red Devil boys won once, in a trio of dual meets Tuesday night.
On the girls' side, Jeff defeated Madison 107-76, Huntington (W.V.) 127-44 and Henryville 146-28.
The Red Devils won five of the 12 events.
Individually, Eva Ellis captured the 1-meter diving competition (146.90 points) while Emily Miller won the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 20.31 seconds) and Maggie Nifong took first in the 500-yard freestyle (6:00.69).
Miller and Nifong also teamed up with Kaya Arnold and Katelyn Case to capture the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.67). Arnold, Case and Miller later combined with Ruby Dunn to capture the 400 freestyle relay (4:04.14).
On the boys' side, Jeffersonville defeated Henryville 99-42 but lost 100-63 to Madison and 79-78 to Huntington.
The Red Devils won just one of the 11 events. Junior Evan Dickson captured the 100 freestyle (49.47).
Meanwhile Henryville's Jack Spicer took first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.09)
The Red Devils travel to Floyd Central tonight.
“We definitely saw improvement in our team tonight, both boys and girls," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. "We swam more aggressively than we have to date, and our times showed that improvement. It was a great atmosphere with three other teams on deck with us, and we had several competitive swims.”
BOYS
MADISON 100, JEFFERSONVILLE 63
HUNTINGTON (W.V.) 79, JEFFERSONVILLE 78
JEFFERSONVILLE 99, HENRYVILLE 42
HUNTINGTON (W.V.) 88, HENRYVILLE 48
MADISON 110, HENRYVILLE 32
200-yard medley relay: 1. Madison A 1:48.92; 2. Huntington A 1:50.22; 3. Jeff A (Bryce Norton, Koy Ramer, Margad Pagva, Evan Dickson) 1:56.12.
200 freestyle: 1. Liam Rooney (M) 1:54.48; 2. L. Wielgoszinski (M) 1:54.55; 3. Pagva (J) 1:56.88; 4. Jack Spicer (H) 1:56.90; 5. Norton (J) 2:04.57; 7. Mason Tolliver (H) 2:32.71; 10. Tavion Price (J) 4:19.70.
200 individual medley: 1. Henry Sheils (HU) 2:00.92; 2. Dickson (J) 2:05.06; 3. Charlie Furlow (M) 2:19.07.
50 freestyle: 1. Luke Adkins (HU) 23.96; 2. Carter Schutte (M) 24.71; 3. Jack Kelsey (M) 25.16; 4. Cohen Poor (J) 25.55; 6. Xander Quinn (J) 26.44; 7. Adam Ross (H) 26.84; 8. Tolliver (H) 27.17; 10. Eric Whaley (J) 34.87; 11. D. Montgomery (H) 48.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Sheils (HU) 54.07; 2. Pagva (J) 58.74; 3. Charlie Furlow (M) 58.88; 5. Ramer (J) 1:00.32; 7. Jamison Thompson (J) 1:21.86.
100 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 49.47; 2. Graham Klein (M) 57.10; 3. Kyle Roney (M) 59.93; 6. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:10.87.
500 freestyle: 1. Wielgoszinski (M) 5:12.47; 2. Nick Whitaker (M) 6:19.02; 3. Adam Spicer (H) 6:30.72; 4. Poor (J) 6:40.53; 5. Quinn (J) 6:43.22; 6. Ross (H) 7:07.66.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Madison A 1:36.79; 2. Jeff A (Dickson, Pagva, Norton, Ramer) 1:39.66; 3. Henryville (Tolliver, A. Spicer, Ross, J. Spicer) 1:50.19; 5. Jeff B (Thompson, Poor, Whaley, Ro. Hunter-Lawrence) 2:01.95.
100 backstroke: 1. J. Spicer (H) 1:00.09; 2. Schutte (M) 1:02.42; 3. Luke Adkins (HU) 1:04.85; 6. Norton (J) 1:11.19; 8. Price (J) 2:03.52.
100 breaststroke: 1. Sever (M) 1:11.02; 2. Kelsey (M) 1:11.14; 3. Ramer (J) 1:17.61; 6. A. Spicer (H) 1:20.70; 8. Thompson (J) 1:37.72; 9. Evan Bartle (J) 1:39.73; 11. Montgomery (H) 2:23.06.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Madison A 3:40.58; 2. Huntington A 3:44.75; 3. Henryville (Tolliver, Ross, A. Spicer, J. Spicer) 4:14.35; 4. Jeff A (Poor, Quinn, Thompson, Whaley) 4:39.54.
GIRLS
JEFFERSONVILLE 107, MADISON 76
JEFFERSONVILLE 127, HUNTINGTON (W.V.) 44
MADISON 129, HENRYVILLE 28
JEFFERSONVILLE 146, HENRYVILLE 28
HUNTINGTON (W.V.) 57, HENRYVILLE 52
200-yard medley relay: 1. Madison A 2:04.99; 2. Jeff A (Maggie Nifong, Sarah Langness, Ruby Dunn, Rileigh Dethy) 2:10.94; 3. Madison B 2:24.60; 5. Jeff B (Stacy Wilder, Jordenn Sheppard, Laci Foster, Hulan Otgonbaya) 2:40.84; 6. Henryville (Samantha Powell, Brooklin Thompson, Beatrice Zignami, Hannah Ramsey) 2:46.63.
200 freestyle: 1. Mei Shibata (M) 2:06.08; 2. Katelyn Case (J) 2:09.57; 3. Kaya Arnold (J) 2:12.63; 4. Avery Dethy (J) 2:16.45; 5. Zignani (H) 2:20.38; 8. Natalie Velten (H) 3:43.97.
200 IM: 1. Lauren Lockwood (HU) 2:27.94; 2. Emily Miller (J) 2:30.07; 3. Dunn (J) 2:31.77; 4. R. Dethy (J) 2:32.90; 7. Thompson (H) 3:08.86.
50 freestyle: 1. Lindsey Kelly (HU) 27.33; 2. Emily Nay (M) 28.21; 3. Lily Banford (HU) 29.23; 4. Nifong (J) 29.34; 5. Foster (J) 29.53; 7. Powell (H) 32.81; 9. Lola Mays (J) 42.83.
1-meter diving: 1. Eva Ellis (J) 146.90; 2. Mia Panepinto (J) 136.40; 3. Arie Sheckles (J) 133.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Lockwood (HU) 1:05.94; 2. Arnold (J) 1:08.02; 3. Nay (M) 1:09.57; 4. Sarah Langness (J) 1:14.31; 7. Sheppard (J) 1:43.21; 8. Velten (H) 2:10.45.
100 freestyle: 1. Reilly Kuppler (M) 58.66; 2. Case (J) 59.87; 3. Dunn (J) 1:00.45; 4. Zignani (H) 1:04.34; 8. Ramsey (H) 1:35.35; 9. Jillian Ward-Butler (J) 1:50.65.
500 freestyle: 1. Nifong (J) 6:00.69; 2. R. Dethy (J) 6:04.10; 3. Banford (HU) 6:43.10; 6. Otgonbaya (J) 7:14.09; 7. Powell (H) 7:22.48.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Arnold, Case, Miller, Nifong) 1:53.67; 2. Madison A 2:08.64; 3. Madison B 2:23.30; 4. Henryville (Powell, Velten, Thompson, Zignani) 2:27.82; 5. Jeff B (Ellis, Athena Dorsey, Nicole Carr, Jillian Ward-Butler) 2:47.34.
100 backstroke: 1. Shibata (M) 1:06.27; 2. Kelly (HU) 1:12.31; 3. Langness (J) 1:13.01; 4. Foster (J) 1:13.58; 7. Thompson (H) 1:30.96; 9. Ramsey (H) 1:49.16; 10. Wilder (J) 1:57.72.
100 breaststroke: 1. Miller (J) 1:20.31; 2. A. Dethy (J) 1:20.57; 3. Kuppler (M) 1:24.89; 5. Ellis (J) 1:39.33.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jeff A (Arnold, Case, Dunn, Miller) 4:04.14; 2. Madison A 4:04.54; 3. Huntington A 4:30.62; 5. Jeff B (Otgonbaya, Ellis, Sheppard, Mays) 5:36.31.
